Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints President Dallin H. Oaks Has an Impressive Net Worth Dallin H. Oaks began his tenure as president in October 2025. By Chrissy Bobic Updated Oct. 15 2025, 10:41 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@dallinhoaks

On Oct. 14, 2025, Dallin H. Oaks was appointed the president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, also known as the LDS Church. That means, per the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, that Dallin is the highest authority in the church and is seen as a prophet for Mormon parishioners around the world. Some of those outside of the church are curious about Dallin H. Oaks's net worth and how much he makes in such an important role.

The church's newsroom website explains that a prophet for LDS members is an individual chosen by God to speak his word and lead the church. Prophets, like Dallin, are said to receive revelations that help them continue teachings within the church. New presidents precede others only when a sitting president of the church retires or dies. For Dallin, that means he can lead the church for quite a long time.

What is Dallin H. Oaks's net worth?

According to Richest Lifestyle, Dallin's net worth is estimated to be $1 million. Before he was elected as the LDS Church president, Dallin spent decades in positions of service in other ways. He was the president at Brigham Young University in Utah for about nine years, and after that, Dallin was a justice of the Utah Supreme Court.

Dallin H. Oaks President of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Net worth: $1 million Dallin H. Oaks is the president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He has been part of the church his entire life and previously served years as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. He was married twice and he has six children. Birthdate: Aug. 12, 1932 Birthplace: Provo, Utah Education: Brigham Young University, University of Chicago Marriages: June Dixon ​(m. 1952; died 1998)​, Kristen McMain (m. 2000) Children: Six, including Dallin D. Oaks and Jenny Oaks Baker

Dallin was part of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles from 1984 until 2018. According to the church's records available online, Dallin was announced as part of the order in 1984, but he would not officially begin to serve until his role as a judge with the Supreme Court was finished. The Quorum of the Twelve Apostles acts as another set of prophets for the church, though the members' ranks are lower than that of the president.

Though there is a reported net worth for Dallin, according to WasMormon.org, authorities within the church are paid a living allowance and do not come from donations of the members of the church. However, the outlet also reported alleged leaked salary information from 2014 that showed a yearly salary for an apostle being $120,000.

Dallin H. Oaks was married twice.