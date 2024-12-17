Is Lesley Nicol Mormon? Here's What We Know as She Performs with the Tabernacle Choir Lesley Nicol and Michael Maliakel make the Choir's Christmas performances special, but their religious affiliations may surprise you. By Ivy Griffith Updated Dec. 17 2024, 1:40 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Every year, the Tabernacle Choir creates a beautiful performance series that harnesses the intersection of religious worship and the holiday season. The Choir, formerly known as the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, performs in Salt Lake City every December in celebration of Christmas. Lesley Nicol and Michael Maliakel are choir regulars who are often featured during the performance series, and they returned in 2024. But is Lesley Nicol a Mormon? Is Michael Maliakel?

It's worth noting that although people colloquially refer to them as Mormons and all members of the Church are in fact Mormon, the website for those who attend the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints explains that it's more respectful to call them “a Latter-day Saint,” or “a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints." Here's what we know about the famous duo and their religious affiliations.

She's performing with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, but is Lesley Nicol Mormon?

You might feel like Lesley Nicol's name and face ring a bell, and if you're a fan of Downton Abbey, there's a reason for that. She played Beryl Patmore in the British drama and is instantly recognizable for her cheery red hair and broad smile.

But she's also an accomplished stage actor, as is evidenced by her returning role with the Tabernacle Choir. Lesley guides the audience through the evening, as much orchestrating the events on stage as the conductor in the orchestra pit. Unlike her kitchen-whiz character Beryl, Lesley is a vegan and self-avowed "terrible" cook. She is also not a member of the Church of Latter-day Saints, which makes her involvement with the Tabernacle Choir more of a guest role despite her recurring presence.

When musing on her role as Tabernacle narrator and telling the real-life story of Victor Hugo, Lesley told PBS, "When he says ‘Aimer, c’est agir,’ which is ‘To love is to act,’ it’s just beautiful. As a performer, the thing that strikes me is the amazing teamwork that is happening from every angle, as everybody is absolutely working with each other as one, and the commitment of the crew and everybody backstage is at 100 percent. It’s a group collective decision to make this wonderful experience for people. It’s kindness in action.”

Is Michael Maliakel Mormon?

Appearing on stage alongside Lesley is notable stage actor and accomplished singer, Michael Maliakel. Michael is a classically trained baritone whose skills on stage include belting out the starring role in the Broadway version of Aladdin and showing off classical dance moves that set him apart as a singularly skilled stage presence.

For the 2024 Tabernacle performance, Michael told PBS, “This truly epic Christmas has set an unattainably high bar for Christmases to come. I think I was nervous about feeling dwarfed, but being up there singing with them feels supportive. We are all in this together. I hope this will inspire people to think about those who have less than they have, to reach out and be of service, to be generous, and I hope that our music does that." Although he performs with the Tabernacle Choir, Michael does not appear to be a Latter-day Saint.

