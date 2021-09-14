'The Lost Symbol' TV Show Shakes Up the Timeline in Dan Brown's Novel Series

Though many new shows in the fall 2021 lineup will air on network television, Peacock is set to compete with the highly-anticipated drama, The Lost Symbol.

The 10-episode show is based on the 2009 novel of the same name by Dan Brown. It's the third work in the Robert Langdon series, which also includes The Da Vinci Code, Angels & Demons, Inferno, and Origin. Tom Hanks previously portrayed Robert Langdon in the big screen adaptations of three of those novels.