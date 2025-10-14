TikTok Creator DancingMoto Was Involved in a Serious Crash With Georgia State Patrol DancingMoto's loved ones started a GoFundMe. By Chrissy Bobic Published Oct. 14 2025, 1:57 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@dancing_moto

The TikTok and Instagram creator known as DancingMoto was involved in a serious accident when he was allegedly in a police chase with Georgia State Patrol. The video of DancingMoto's crash has made the rounds on social media, and it shows patrol cars moving close to get the motorcyclist off the road before he crashes into a barrier on the side of the highway.

Following the crash, someone updated DancingMoto's Instagram to ask for donations related to the creator's health and time off work, and being in the hospital due to his injuries. Some have questioned what really happened, even with the video evidence of the crash available on the internet. Others want to know if DancingMoto is still alive.

DancingMoto's crash video shows what happened to the creator.

DancingMoto is known for making videos where he dances in front of his bike while wearing a helmet. Some of his videos take place at his home or at the gym. Other times, he stands in front of his bike at a gas station, helmet still on, while he dances to a popular song or performs a popular dance trend. At some point, however, he might have gotten into trouble with the law while on his bike.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), a user wrote that DancingMoto did not pull over during a traffic stop. As patrol cars appear to chase DancingMoto while he rides through rain, his camera remains on. The video ends with DancingMoto skidding across the shoulder of the highway into a metal guardrail and into the grass.

🚨 WATCH: Viral video shows TikTok motorcycle influencer “dancingmoto” being hit and run over by Georgia State Patrol after failing to pull over for a traffic stop. pic.twitter.com/iVgzObLHTo — Carter Hughes (@itscarterhughes) October 12, 2025

After the video of the incident went viral, some TikTok users speculated that there is more to the story. One user shared an alleged mugshot of DancingMoto and questioned if the crash resulted in serious injuries or an arrest instead of the hospitalization that a post on DancingMoto's Instagram claims. But there has been no confirmation that DancingMoto was arrested immediately following the accident.

Is DancingMoto alive after his crash?

After DancingMoto's crash, someone close to him shared an update on his Instagram to let fans and followers know about his health. They wrote that DancingMoto was "fighting for his life." However, there has been no update to say that the creator has died. The post also said, "The crash left him with extensive, life-threatening injuries, and his condition remains uncertain as doctors work around the clock to help him pull through."

A GoFundMe created for DancingMoto asked supporters for help with the TikToker's medical costs and the amount of money he would miss from being away from work. The work in question is likely making content on his bike and dancing on social media.