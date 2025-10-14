Fans Are Shocked By the Untimely Death of "Brown Sugar" Singer D’Angelo as Cause of Death Revealed The soul singer died on Oct. 14, 2025. By Niko Mann Published Oct. 14 2025, 12:55 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / Nelson George

Fans of soul singer D'Angelo are shocked to hear of his death on Oct. 14, 2025. D'Angelo — whose born name is Michael Eugene Archer — was a four-time Grammy Award-winning artist who burst onto the music scene in 1995 with his debut album, "Brown Sugar."

According to BET host Marc Lamont Hill, D'Angelo's untimely death at 51 was confirmed by his sources, and Marc shared the sad news on X (formerly Twitter) on Oct. 14. "My sources tell me that D’Angelo has passed," he wrote, adding. "Wow. I have no words. May he rest in perfect peace."

D'Angelo's cause of death at 51 is revealed.

D'Angelo died after a private battle with pancreatic cancer, according to TMZ. The singer-songwriter's former manager, Kedar Massenberg, told the outlet that D'Angelo died in New York City.

His debut album spent 65 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart, according to HotNewHipHop. The album also went platinum within one year and earned the recording artist four Grammy Award nominations. In 2000, he released his next album, "Voodoo," before dropping his third album, "Black Messiah," back in 2014, and the highly anticipated album premiered at number five on the Billboard 200 chart.

The recording artist collaborated with several other legendary artists, including Angie Stone, Erykah Badu, Questlove, Jay Z, Snoop Dogg, and Lauryn Hill. The talented musician also wrote Black Men United's 1994 song, "U Will Know."

Singer Raphael Saadiq reportedly told the podcast "Rolling Stone Music Now" that D'Angelo was working on a new album back in 2024. "He's excited," said the singer. "He's working on six pieces right now, and he seems super excited."