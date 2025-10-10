Moody Blues Member John Lodge Dies Unexpectedly Mid-Tour — What Happened? "Our darling husband, father, grandfather, father-in-law, and brother has been suddenly and unexpectedly taken from us." By Diego Peralta Published Oct. 10 2025, 11:07 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

It's never easy for fans to let go of their favorite musicians. Death is unfair, claiming lives that are still full of potential and joy. Millions of followers from all over the world are left grieving the loss of a talented mind. There's no denying that the Moody Blues and their history wouldn't have been the same without John Lodge.

The talented songwriter knew how to inject many feelings into the band's songs. The world was shocked to learn that John had passed away on October 10, 2025, at the age of 82. What happened to John? Here's what we know about the cause of death connected to the tragedy that struck the heart of every Moody Blues fan.

Mike Pinder, Graeme Edge, Justin Hayward, Ray Thomas, John Lodge

What was John Lodge's cause of death?

According to Ultimate Classic Rock, no official cause of death was reported for John's passing. The situation was quick and unexpected, and the singer's family didn't have a lot of time to react before he was gone. John's family is aware of the love the singer's fans felt for him. In a statement, the relatives mentioned: "Our darling husband, father, grandfather, father-in-law, and brother has been suddenly and unexpectedly taken from us."

Source: Mega

The mysterious circumstances surrounding John's death are here to stay. Since the family already released a statement concerning the songwriter's passing, it's unlikely for them to disclose more details about what happened. The relationship between John and his family is something to admire. The Moody Blues performer was surrounded by his loved ones at the time of his passing, with music by the Everly Brothers and Buddy Holly playing in the background.

John Lodge's 2025 tour is cancelled as a result of his death.

It was clear that John was very passionate about his craft. At the time of his passing, the singer was committed to a tour he had organized for the majority of 2025. Several dates are off the table as a result of his death. John was still scheduled to perform in cities such as Austin, Texas, Phoenix, AZ, and Cerritos, CA when the unfortunate news dropped.

JUSTIN HAYWARD and JOHN LODGE of The Moody Blues in 2017.

John will always live through the legacy of the Moody Blues. The band was initially founded by Graeme Edge, Denny Laine, Mike Pinder, Ray Thomas, and Clint Warwick (via Britannica). John was not part of the original lineup. However, even though John was not a founding member of the band, his influence was prominent throughout the group's later years.