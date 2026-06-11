Darius Booth Is Bringing Practical AI Adoption Into Real-World Business Operations The Director of Growth Strategy and Operations works where finance, technology, and execution meet, helping businesses move past AI experiments and into systems that actually improve how work gets done. By Reese Watson Published June 11 2026, 3:13 p.m. ET Source: Bella Carino

Many companies have tested AI. Far fewer have figured out how to make it useful inside the work people do every day. That is the gap Darius Booth is focused on as a Director of Growth Strategy and Operations, where his work sits at the intersection of finance, operations, and technology.

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“The conversation has moved past whether AI is taking over,” Booth says. “The harder question is whether it can actually improve how a business runs.”

That question has shaped the way Booth thinks about growth. He is interested in what happens when better systems, clearer workflows, and stronger operational discipline help companies serve customers more effectively. His focus is practical. Can a team move faster? Can decisions improve? Can work become more visible? Can fragmented processes become easier to manage? For Booth, the answers rarely come from software alone.

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“A tool can look impressive in a demo and still fail inside a real workflow,” he says. “Implementation is where the value either shows up or disappears.”

Booth’s perspective comes from a career that began in finance and moved steadily closer to the operating side of business. He grew up in London and started with a foundation in finance and mathematics. He studied mathematics at UCLA before completing his bachelor’s degree at NYU Stern, where he became increasingly interested in how companies scale and how operational systems influence long-term outcomes.

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Investment banking gave him early exposure to large organizations, strategic decision-making, and high-performance environments. It also taught him how to analyze a business with discipline. But over time, Booth became more interested in the work of building and operating businesses directly.

“Finance gave me a framework for understanding how companies create value,” he says. “Operations taught me how much work it takes to actually create that value day after day.”

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That shift moved him into startup and operational roles, where the questions became less theoretical. He worked on growth initiatives, systems implementation, hiring, training, and operational scaling. He helped build internal workflows and sales infrastructure, managed and mentored team members, and supported the use of AI-enabled operational systems. During his time with one business, a flagship product scaled from five-figure to seven-figure revenue. That experience changed how he views strategy. A strong idea matters, but only if a team can turn it into a repeatable operating system.

“In high-growth environments, ideas are not enough,” Booth says. “Someone has to build the process, train the team, watch where things break, and keep improving the system.” That lesson is especially relevant now as companies try to move from AI experimentation to AI adoption. Over the last few years, many businesses have tested tools, watched demos, and discussed the possible impact of automation. Booth believes the next stage will be much less about novelty and much more about execution.

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The companies that succeed, in his view, will be the ones that connect technology to the actual way work happens. That means understanding existing workflows before changing them. It means knowing where people are stuck, where information gets lost, where customers wait too long, and where teams make decisions without enough visibility. “You cannot modernize a business from a distance,” Booth says. “You have to understand how the work moves through the organization first.”

That is one reason he sees opportunity in large service industries and traditional sectors that have been slower to adopt modern software. These businesses may not always attract the most attention from the technology world, but they often make up a meaningful part of the real economy. Many still rely on manual processes, disconnected systems, and operational habits that were built for an earlier time.

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Booth believes AI can create real change in those environments, but only when it is implemented thoughtfully. He does not see the opportunity as replacing human expertise. He sees it as strengthening the systems around that expertise so people can make better decisions and deliver better experiences. “The goal is not to force people into unnatural new behaviors,” he says. “The strongest solutions fit into how people already work, then make that work clearer, faster, and more consistent.”

That view separates Booth from louder conversations around AI. He is less interested in abstract predictions and more interested in the operational layer where adoption either works or fails. He sees AI as part of a broader shift toward better business infrastructure, especially in industries that have historically been underserved by modern software.

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His current work reflects that focus. Booth works in growth and operations at a stealth AI-enabled services holding company focused on operational modernization. His role involves helping businesses improve processes, scale more effectively, and use modern systems in ways that support real execution.

He has also stayed close to emerging technical talent and innovation trends. Serving as a judge at the Caltech Hackathon gave him exposure to builders working on new ideas, but even there, his attention returned to implementation. “Technical creativity matters,” Booth says. “But the next question is always, ‘Can this work inside a business with real customers, real teams, and real constraints?’”

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That practical lens is also what guides his advice to others in the field. Booth believes people who want to work across operations, technology, and growth need to understand businesses operationally, not just conceptually. It is easy to talk about strategy at a high level. It is harder to improve workflows, communicate clearly, adapt under pressure, and make decisions when information is incomplete.

One of his biggest lessons is that practical execution matters more than theoretical perfection. Fast-moving environments do not always give teams the luxury of perfect plans. They require judgment, iteration, and a willingness to improve systems over time. “You have to be comfortable making progress without having every answer upfront,” Booth says. “The important thing is to learn quickly and keep making the system better.”

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Looking ahead, Booth wants to keep working at the intersection of operations, technology, and AI adoption. He believes AI is beginning to move beyond research and consumer tools into the core infrastructure of how businesses operate. The opportunity, as he sees it, is not only to make companies more efficient. It is to help them make better decisions, improve customer experiences, and modernize without losing the human side of their work.

That is the balance he keeps returning to. AI may become one of the largest economic transformations in decades, but its impact will depend on how well businesses implement it. “Technology does not create progress by existing,” Booth says. “Progress comes when people use it thoughtfully, inside systems that are built well enough to support real change.”