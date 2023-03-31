Darrion Trammell Is Making Waves in College Football — Let's Meet His Family

If you're keeping up with March Madness in 2023, odds are that you've heard the name Darrion Trammell at least once or twice. The San Diego State Aztecs have been performing rather well in this tournament, securing win after win. Darrion, as their point guard, has been at the center of it all as millions of devout college basketball fans looked on from the bleachers and their televisions for college basketball's biggest yearly event.

Article continues below advertisement

With that being said, what do we know about Darrion's life outside of the basketball court? How has his brother Michael affected him? Does he just have one brother? Who are his parents? Keep reading for all of the known information.

Article continues below advertisement

What do we know about Darrion Trammell's brother?

According to a report from ABC7, it appears as though Darrion has an older brother named Michael Trammell. Little is known about who he is, but his parents told the outlet that Darrion's love for basketball stems from his childhood when he would watch Michael play.

After Darrion secured San Diego's position in the Final Four, Michael was interviewed by ABC. He said that "Coming up around high school it was a lot of, 'You're not this, you're not that, you're not big enough,'" with regard to Darrion. "So, anytime he's faced with a challenge, and he hears someone say you can't do the challenge, he's always determined to go out and prove that person wrong."

Article continues below advertisement

However, it seems as though Darrion had another unnamed brother who passed away. Per On3, the basketball player became emotional after nailing the game-winning shot that secured his team a spot in the Final Four. When interviewed, Darrion shared, "It’s all about believing in yourself. I feel like I put in the work. I had nothing to be nervous about. It’s just a game. I’m doing this for my family back home, my grandpa, my brother who I lost. I’m just doing it for them."

Article continues below advertisement

Who are Darrion Trammell's parents?

According to the aforementioned report from ABC, Darrion's parents are named Damien Trammell and Diema Adams Parham. The former couple is now divorced. Darrion also has a stepmother named Jazmine Trammell who married his father. After he nailed the game-winning shot that put his team in the Final Four, his family spoke with the publication about how proud they are of him.