Floggy Molly's Dave King Cancels 2025 Shows Due to a "Serious Health Condition"

The 1990s were a time of rapidly rising (and falling) rock bands from all over the world. There was a different genre and sound every other day, it seemed, with more coming and going than coming and staying. There were, of course, some exceptions. Including an Irish-American seven-piece Celtic rock band known as Flogging Molly.

If it sounds unusual, it most definitely was. And even as the years have passed, Flogging Molly has remained unique in the genre. Lead vocalist Dave King has been at the helm ever since the band launched in 1994 in Los Angeles, and he puts on a fantastic show. This is part of why fans were so devastated to learn that he was canceling 2025 shows due to a "serious health condition." Here's what we know about Dave's health and the way fans feel about hearing the news.



Flogging Molly's Dave King shares update on a "serious health condition."

Known for hit songs like "Drunken Lullabies" and "Devil's Dance Floor," Flogging Molly has released six studio albums and garnered a fandom that spans the globe. And known for his on-stage charisma and his driving, distinct voice, Dave is a fan favorite as the lead singer.

On Feb. 6, 2025, the band released a statement on social media announcing that they would be canceling the remaining shows in 2025 due to Dave's health. The statement begins, "Our fearless leader, the inimitable Dave King, is currently battling a very serious health condition. Dave and Bridget ask everyone to respect their privacy at this time, we will share as we can. Any good thoughts or prayers you can send Dave’s way, he and we would appreciate it."

They clarified, "Unfortunately Flogging Molly will be unable to perform shows in 2025. With the Salty Dog Cruise 12 days away, the boat will sail as planned with 18 bands, and members of Flogging Molly, on board to celebrate the cruise, the community, and our captain, Dave King."

Floggy Molly fans react to news of Dave's health issues.

Fans are having some big feelings about the news, and they're worried about what it means for Dave and the band's future. Fellow Celtic punk band Dropkick Murphys commented on Instagram, "Sending all our love and prayers Dave." The Donots wrote, "Keeping Dave, Bridget, and you guys in our thoughts. Truly hope everything will be fine in the end. Much love from the Donots HQ!"

Over on TikTok, commenters were grim and concerned. One user wrote, "Oh no. no no no. Not good." Another responded, "I agree, this has me worried." Another fan wrote, "I wish the best for Dave but I'm worried about what this means for him. And the band." While it's unclear exactly what health condition Dave is battling, what is clear is that the fandom and colleagues will stand behind him and the band as he fights.

