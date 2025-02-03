What Is David Hogg’s Net Worth? The Parkland Shooting Survivor Has Joined the DNC David Hogg went from survivor, to activist, to political leader. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Feb. 3 2025, 4:31 p.m. ET Source: Mega

In February 2025, David Hogg was the first member of Gen Z to be elected as a chair of the Democratic National Committee. In February 2018, Hogg was hiding in a closet with some of his fellow classmates as 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz opened fire on the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

The young journalist took out his phone and began filming in order to make sure that everyone's story was being told. Those hiding in the cramped room with Hogg had no idea if they were going to live or die, but he wanted lawmakers to see what was happening. Even in that dark moment, Hogg had the presence of mind to know who or what could effect change. Now that his political career has taken another leap, let's look at his net worth.

Source: Mega

Here's what we know about David Hogg's net worth.

It's reported that Hogg is worth around $2 million. After the shooting, Hogg quickly lent his voice to a chorus of anti-gun activists that included survivors from previous school shootings as well as a few of his fellow classmates. In March 2018, junior Cameron Kasky announced the March for Our Lives protest which he planned along with Hogg and other students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

David Hogg Political activist, author, politican Net worth: $2 million David Hogg is a survivor of the Parkland school shooting. He is the co-founder of the March for Our Lives organization and was elected Vice Chair of the Democratic National Convention in February 2025. Birth date: April 12, 2000 Birthplace: Los Angeles, Calif. Birth name: David Miles Hogg Father: Kevin Hogg Mother: Rebecca Boldrick Education: Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, 2019; Harvard University, 2023

It later became an organization committed to "mobilizing youth voters in elections up and down the ballot to turn out record numbers of young people to vote, to creative activations that force our leaders to face the epidemic of gun violence head on," per their website. Despite the fact that Hogg took a leave of absence as a board member in February 2021, the organization is still very active in the gun control legislation space.

On the heels of this announcement, Hogg shared in a series of posts to X that he was starting a company whose sole purpose was to compete with Mike Lindell's MyPillow. He and software developer William LeGate created Good Pillow but the venture didn't last long. In April 2021, Hogg resigned.

Two years later, Hogg launched the "grassroots organization called Leaders We Deserve to help young, progressive candidates around the country get elected to state legislatures and the U.S. Congress," per CBS News. The Leaders We Deserve PAC and SuperPAC's goal was to reach younger generations. "There's so many charismatic, brilliant young people that have come from March For Our Lives and have now started running for office," said Hogg, who wants to "help build that pathway."

Before he earnestly threw his hat in the political ring, Hogg wrote a book with his sister, Lauren Hogg. She was also at the school the day of the shooting, and was texting with her brother throughout. Titled #NeverAgain: A New Generation Draws the Line, the book tells the story of how they survived that day and how a movement was born from it.

David Hogg's SAT score was pretty low for a Harvard graduate.

Hogg's SAT score was 1270, which is pretty surprising given the fact that he still got into Harvard. According to TMZ, he was rejected by UCLA, UCSD, UCSB and UC Irvine, despite graduating high school with a 4.2 GPA.