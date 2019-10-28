We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Netflix

Netflix's 'Daybreak' Reveals Baron Triumph's Identity — and It'll Make You Question Everything

Every good drama show has at least one villain, and the Netflix Original Series, Daybreak has quite a few characters we would never want to encounter. The show — which centers on the L.A. area post-apocalypse — is about the survivors, all of which are under the age of 18 and had gotten their HPV vaccines, which kept them alive. The first season of the show was released on Oct. 24, and fans are already buzzing about the finale episode, and its big reveal.

Baron Triumph is the show's main villain, and after teasing his identity reveal throughout, we finally got answers as to who he is. And, we can't lie, we're not sure how it makes sense in the scheme of the show. Who is Daybreak's Baron Triumph? We're breaking down how the first season of the show ended. 