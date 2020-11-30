Demi Lovato Heavily Criticized for Petting Turkeys Right Before Cooking Her Own

Many people on social media are expressing confusion over messaging they find "inconsistent" from pop singer Demi Lovato. The Camp Rock actress, like many folks, uploaded a photo of a ginormous Turkey that was roasted and primed for consumption for Thanksgiving. She put a caption on the picture that read, "I'm thankful for all of you" followed by a heart emoji.

However, some of her followers weren't gobbling up the turkey day well wishes from the 28-year-old. Several people had pointed out a photo Demi was featured in a few days earlier that seems to contradict her bird-gobbling Instagram. Farm Sanctuary featured a picture of the artist hugging a Turkey on its Facebook page during her on-location visit to help promote kindness towards animals.

The caption read: "The turkeys were so excited to meet Demi Lovato at our California Sanctuary! Thanks for visiting, Demi, we loved having you!" The message continued, "Choose compassion this Thanksgiving and sponsor one of our rescued turkeys..." It was then followed up with a link that folks could click in order to save a turkey's life.

What's more is that Demi had posted a slew of her own photos from her experience at the Farm Sanctuary with animals "who were all rescued from cruelty." She wrote, "The highlight of my tour was cuddling with a rescued turkey named Sandy. Not only are these animals cute, but they are forgiving. The animals at @farmsanctuary had to learn to trust humans after what they had been through, and their strength and resilience is amazing!"

It didn't take long for several people to label Demi's posts as hypocritical and a ton of memes about the dichotomy of her trip to the sanctuary and her Instagram Thanksgiving Day post started popping up all over Twitter.

TODAY IN CRINGE: Demi Lovato poses with turkey in photo promoting animal sanctuary that fights animal agriculture. Demi later makes turkey for Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/JtShbUWHjz — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) November 27, 2020

how it started: how its going: pic.twitter.com/aL8t3hh1fu — sam (@samanthaswft) November 27, 2020

One user even jokingly accused Demi of asking the Farm Sanctuary group if she could take one of the Turkeys home, only to pluck, slaughter, and cook the bird for a Thanksgiving meal.

Demi after the photoshoot: can I take one home? 🥺



Sanctuary member: aww she wants to have one as a pet now, of course



Sanctuary team looking at Demi’s story later on: 👁💧👄💧👁 — KG Productions (@KGProductions__) November 27, 2020

demi lovato after taking that photo with a turkey : pic.twitter.com/Sx9stbVUsR — ♡𝄢 ⁷ (@vanillacherubs) November 27, 2020

Demi hasn't responded to the backlash or memes she received in response to the Thanksgiving day controversy. The singer is no stranger to blowback, however, as she's found herself on the receiving end of fan ire on more than one occasion for her comments.

i can’t believe there’s a Demi Lovato Turkey Defense Coalition on my timeline — janie (@janiePHL) November 27, 2020

Demi Lovato after taking the turkey she adopted last month for thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/dh3Jphxebo — demetria (@ilovemevato) November 27, 2020

In 2018, Lovato had apologized to fans for talking about a "prank" on her bodyguard that involved her hiring an escort to visit his room to try and initiate sex with him without his knowledge.

IM CREASING OMG, so demi lovato ate a turkey a month after visiting a turkey farm sanctuary and her stans are so desperate to prove that she isn’t a hypocrite that they’re arguing that the turkey she ate might have died of old age stop it😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/p6ILw17yp3 — mai🦦 (@milkmyoats) November 27, 2020

I mean... glad to see she adopted it and took it home pic.twitter.com/gOclsl1vp8 — Abby (@boredandtired94) November 28, 2020

Fans stated that this was sexual assault and stated that the singer was "trivializing" the matter by treating the prank as if it was a harmless joke. She only furthered incited the rage of some Twitter users when she followed up the tweet regarding the "gag" on her bodyguard by saying, "I could tweet something about craving jelly beans and it would offend someone."

demi lovato while eating a turkey on thanksgiving, 2020 pic.twitter.com/gh2vJDBUkX — jonna (@zaddyissuesx) November 30, 2020