Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Anti-Apartheid Leader and Activist, Has Died at Age 90

Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the Nobel Peace Laureate Emeritus and anti-apartheid activist, has died in Cape Town, South Africa, at age 90. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Tutu's death, calling him "a patriot without equal."

Tutu's civil and human rights work led to honors from around the world, and even former President Barack Obama referred to him as a "mentor, friend, and moral compass."