Devon Lee Carlson and Duke Nicholson Take the Next Step With Engagement Fashion influencer Devon Lee Carlson, 31, confirmed the news June 17 on Instagram with a carousel of photos. By Srimoyee Dutta Published June 19 2026, 8:32 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Influencer Devon Lee Carlson has officially confirmed her engagement to actor Duke Nicholson, grandson of Hollywood legend Jack Nicholson, after nearly four years of dating.

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Carlson, 31, confirmed the news June 17 on Instagram with a carousel of photos, captioned with a white heart emoji and three white exclamation points.

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The Ring and the Reaction

Carlson’s post included a close-up of her ring and a celebratory shot of her sitting on a closet floor with her arm raised. She later shared a closer look on her Instagram Stories, revealing a round-cut diamond flanked by two smaller round stones on a gold band.

The announcement drew a wave of congratulations from family and celebrity friends. Devon's mother, Michelle, wrote, "I'm so happy for you Lelllll!!! You're going to be the most beautiful bride!!!" Her sister Sydney commented with bride emojis.

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"CRYING THROWING UP LOVE TO SEE," Emily Ratajkowski wrote in the comments. Hailey Bieber added, "DLNNN," with a red heart emoji. Kendall Jenner posted a string of red heart emojis. Addison Rae and Dua Lipa also commented.

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How Devon and Duke Met

The couple met backstage at a Lana Del Rey concert when Duke appeared on the cover of her album Norman F---ing Rockwell, but did not start dating right away.

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"A couple months later, I was at a party, and he was there, and then we found out we had the same birthday," Carlson told Nylon in October. Both share a birthday of Aug. 3.

Duke, 27, has appeared in Us (2019), Traveling Light (2021) and In the Hand of Dante (2025). Despite his acting career, he maintains little social media presence. Carlson is the co-founder of iPhone case brand Wildflower Cases.

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"When I was first getting to know Devon, the thing that intrigued me most about her was her ability to disarm anyone who she is speaking to with her kindness and warmth. She treats everyone with the same respect regardless of who they are to her," Duke told Nylon.