New Orleans Meterologist Devon Lucie Allegedly Attacked His Girlfriend While Her Children Slept in the Next Room Devon Lucie has been placed on leave pending an investigation. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Oct. 7 2025, 1:39 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/WVUE; Unsplash

Back in August 2025, WDSU out of New Orleans congratulated their new Chief Meteorologist in a post to the station's website. Devon Lucie had been with the First Warning Weather team since 2021 and was succeeding Chief Meteorologist Margaret Orr, who retired in 2024 after 45 years with WDSU.

Article continues below advertisement

With more than two decades of experience, it's no wonder WDSU President and General Manager Mike Neelly said Lucie was the "most accurate forecaster in the market," whose sole mission was to keep everyone safe and informed. Two months later, Lucie's personal life was in the news for an unsafe reason. Lucie faces serious allegations involving his girlfriend. Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Devon Lucie's girlfriend?

In a morning post to Facebook dated Oct. 3, 2025, Lucie said he was heading out to Gretna Fest for work and encouraged folks to come say hi. According to NOLA.com, things allegedly took a horrific turn later that day following an argument between Lucie and his girlfriend that took place at the festival.

Per arrest records obtained by the outlet, 48-year-old Lucie and his longtime partner left the festival separately following the fight. The meteorologist's girlfriend got a ride home with her mother back to Lucie's house. Later that evening, while her two children were asleep in the living room, Lucie allegedly began punching his girlfriend in the bedroom.

Article continues below advertisement

The document states that Lucie's girlfriend claimed the couple "wrestled, and she fought back in self-defense." A deputy wrote that the girlfriend sustained "several small cuts and scratches on most of her upper body, as well as several whelps on her forehead and face." A mug shot of Lucie shows what appears to be scratches down his face. The report states that he refused to get dressed and did not want to "clean his dried bloody injuries."

Lucie has been placed on leave by WDSU.

Lucie was subsequently booked on counts of domestic abuse, child endangerment, and resisting an officer by refusing to identify himself. The incident was reported on by WDSU, which said Lucie was put on leave pending an investigation.