The Girls Are Fighting! Jada Wallace and Diamond Brown Are Trading Blows Online The girls are tussling online and fans are picking sides. By Tatayana Yomary Published Feb. 20 2026, 10:59 a.m. ET

It’s no secret that having multiple baby mamas can come with drama. From the possibility of lingering feelings from one party to jealousy about another moving on, to tension about the children, having multiple baby mamas is not for the weak. And unfortunately, Chris Brown is the latest reminder about how important it is to pick the right person to procreate with. Yes, Jada Wallace and Diamond Brown, Chris’s new girlfriend and his ex-girlfriend and baby mama, respectively, are beefing online.

Although it looks like nothing but two women duking it out over a man, it appears that the root of Jada and Diamond’s beef is a bit more complicated. And of course, with fans picking sides and speaking on a situation they may not fully understand, the lines can get blurry. So, why do Jada Wallace and Diamond Brown have beef? Here’s the complete rundown on what transpired.

Jada Wallace and Diamond Brown’s beef stems from Diamond calling out Chris Brown.

Lord, the drama never ends! In a series of now-deleted Instagram Stories posted by The Shade Room, things kicked off on Feb. 19 with Diamond sending out a warning to Chris, “Leave me and mine alone and worry about your new baby on the way, @chrisbrown.

This statement caused many folks to believe that Chris is now expecting another child with Jada. Keep in mind that pregnancy rumors have been running rampant over the last few weeks after the pair were spotted at an Amiri fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. However, the couple has never confirmed or denied the pregnancy.

As fans got wind of the post via The Shade Room, many took to the comments to try to call Diamond out for her behavior. One fan tried to dismiss her, saying that “she never thought she was the last,” meaning that she’s probably upset that Chris may be expecting a new child. Diamond quickly clapped back, saying that she and Chris have been an item for years, but he is interfering with her new relationship.

Jada immediately took to her Instagram Stories to speak her piece. In a screenshot posted by the gossip blog, Jada took the gloves off, calling Diamond “lame” and accusing her of preventing Chris from seeing his daughter, whom they share, Lovely Brown. Additionally, Jada alleged that Diamond is putting on a show for the internet, Chris funds her lifestyle, and that Chris is not “trying to ruin her relationship.”

Apparently, the issue is that Diamond’s new man is linked to Chris. Jada shared that the man in question has been hanging around Chris and that Diamond chose him to get a rise out of CB. “The narrative you’re choosing to run on the internet to get a little attention is truly sad, Jada said. “It’s never been about him not seeing or taking care of his daughter.”

Diamond quickly returned serve by stating that she would never keep Lovely away from Chris. In fact, she called out Jada for speaking on issues she knows nothing of, and alleged that she does what Chris tells her to do instead of having her own mind.

Diamond also shared that she tried to “handle things privately,” but alleges that Chris has not been playing ball because he’s upset she has moved on. She ended her statement by telling Jada to get off of social media and promised that once Jada gives birth, she’s going to fight her.

Later, Chris seemingly jumped into the beef with an Instagram Stories post of his own stating, “I ain’t playing no internet games.” Since then, the back and forth between the two ladies has ceased — for now.

Chris Brown has three confirmed baby mamas.

Papa was a rolling stone! If you’re lost on Chris’s baby mama count, let us catch you up. The 36-year-old has three confirmed baby mamas. The first baby mama, 42-year-old Nia Guzman, is the mother of his oldest, Royalty Brown. If memory serves you correctly, she’s the woman who got pregnant while Chris and Karrueche Tran were still dating.

The second baby mama, 32-year-old Ammika Harris, is the mother of Chris’s only son, Aeko Brown. The third baby mama, 25-year-old Diamond Brown, is the mother of Chris’s third child and second daughter, Royalty.

