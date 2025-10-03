Ed Gein Liked to Tell His Girlfriend How Other Murderers Got Their Crimes Wrong "I guess we discussed every murder we ever heard about." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Oct. 3 2025, 10:17 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/Real Stories

Season 3 of Ryan Murphy's popular true crime-inspired series Monster focuses on Ed Gein, the man known as the Butcher of Plainfield. When it comes to choosing subjects, a pattern has emerged in Murphy's shows. Jeffrey Dahmer was gay; there were rumors of incest and homosexuality about the Menendez brothers, and Ed Gein might have been dabbling in gender identity. It appears as if sexuality is something Murphy likes to explore in these crimes.

Although Gein's crimes occurred more than 70 years ago, we know a fair amount about the killer. He was caught in November 1957 and died in July 1984 at the age of 77. Following his arrest, Gein spoke with investigators and psychiatrists, who were able to provide a pretty full picture of the murderer. In Monster, there is a storyline involving Gein and a girlfriend. Is there any truth to it? Here's what we know.



Ed Gein had a girlfriend named Adeline Watkins.

In November 1957, five days after Gein was arrested, The Minneapolis Tribune spoke with a woman named Adeline Watkins, who claimed she had been in a relationship with the killer. The conversation was picked up by the Wisconsin State Journal, which reported that Watkins almost married Gein.

Watkins told the outlet that she and Gein dated for nearly 20 years, describing him as "good and kind and sweet." The 50-year-old said she almost felt guilty at times, as if she was taking advantage of Gein, because he was so nice. "I loved him and I still do," she said from an apartment she shared with her mother.

Although Watkins didn't go into details surrounding how the two met, she did say their last date was Feb. 6, 1955, two years before his arrest. "That night he proposed to me," said Watkins, clarifying that Gein didn't ask out right but she knew what he wanted. "I turned him down, but not because there was anything wrong with him," she explained. "It was something wrong with me. I guess I was afraid I wouldn't live up to what he expected of me."

What's the general consensus on Adeline Watkins?



Did she really have a 20 year courtship w/ Ed Gein, only go on a handful of dates, or make the whole thing up?



Most recaps of Gein completely leave her out. And people back then were weird enough to lie about stuff like this. pic.twitter.com/uGzpTC7iHP — Buy My Girlfriend's Poetry Book! (@JohnnyBud) February 28, 2023

Watkins and Gein talked about murder in the abstract.

When asked about Gein, Watkins's mother echoed what her daughter said. According to her, he was a "sweet, polite man" who always had Watkins home by 10 p.m., and the two had what would be considered a pretty normal relationship, most of the time. The couple spent a lot of time talking about books they enjoyed. "We never read the same ones," recalled Watkins, "but we liked to talk about them anyway." Gein apparently preferred stories about lions and tigers, and Africa and India.

They also occasionally discussed murder, though it's unclear if the couple chatted about the crimes Gein committed. When they parted ways in 1955, Gein had already killed tavern owner Mary Hogan in December 1954. "I guess we discussed every murder we ever heard about," said Watkins. "Eddie told how the murderer did wrong, what mistakes he had made. I thought it was interesting."