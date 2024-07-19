Eminem Addresses His Death in Emotional Song Dedicated to Daughter Hailie

Legendary rapper Eminem may be known for his tough image, but he's actually a total softie when it comes to his kids. He's the proud father of three kids with his ex-wife, Kim Scott: Hailie Jade Mathers, Alaina Scott, and Stevie Laine Scott.

Article continues below advertisement

On July 13, 2024, the Grammy Award-winning icon released his 12th studio album, "Death of Slim Shady," with one song in particular sparking widespread speculation among fans about the fate of his eldest daughter, Hailie.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

So, did Eminem's daughter die?

Let's clear the air: No, Eminem's daughter Hailie didn't die. In his touching new song, "Temporary," the rapper dedicates the track to Hailie, envisioning her life after his death and reassuring her of his enduring presence even after he's gone.

"A lot of people ask me, am I afraid of death? / The truth is, I think what scares me the most is not being able to say all the things I wanna say to you when I'm no longer here," Eminem raps in the intro to the track. "So, this song is for Hailie, for when that day comes."

Article continues below advertisement

Directly addressing Hailie in the song's verses, the wildly popular rapper emphasizes his everlasting support: "Yeah, so Hailie Jade, I wrote you this song / To help you cope with life now that I'm gone / How should I start? Just wanna say / Look after Alaina, Stevie, and Uncle Nate."