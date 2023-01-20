Home > Entertainment > Music Source: Getty Images Måneskin Held a Surprise Wedding Ceremony to Coincide With Their Album Release By Chris Barilla Jan. 20 2023, Published 11:10 a.m. ET

If one thing is for certain, it's that this week in music belongs to Måneskin. The Italian rock stars have just released their highly-anticipated album "Rush!" to much critical acclaim, and fans are loving the energetic new offering from the group.

To coincide with the release of this new album, Måneskin decided to take their devotion to their group to the next level. So, did Måneskin get married? Here's what we know.

Did Måneskin get married? The band proved just how committed they are to one another.

Although Italian law does not recognize polygamous marriage, that didn't stop the four Måneskin members from ceremoniously tying themselves together for life. In a video shared during the band's Jan. 19, 2023, Instagram Live session, the band can be seen getting "married" at a wedding in Rome that was officiated by former Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele. For the ceremony, Victoria De Angelis and Ethan Torchio dressed as brides while Damiano David and Thomas Raggi dressed as grooms.

The group was asked, "Do you wish to get married promising to be faithful to each other always, in joy and in pain, in love and in honour every day of your lives?" Once they all said yes, the group exchanged rings and kissed to seal the deal, to much applause from the star-studded crowd in attendance. After the ceremony ended, Måneskin remained on stage to perform some songs from their new album.

