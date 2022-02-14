'Bachelor' Nation Believes Production Forced Clayton to Keep Shanae Around

Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for Season 26 of The Bachelor.

A new Bachelor season means there's a new villain to despise, and there's no denying that Shanae Ankney is one of — if not the most ruthless — in franchise history. Each week, Shanae proves she's a formidable force due to her manipulation and gaslighting tactics that somehow convince the Bachelor himself, Clayton Echard, that she's the victim of all the drama.