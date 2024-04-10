Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok The Senate Could Pass the TikTok Ban Bill Any Day, but They Haven’t Yet "I'll support common sense bipartisan steps to take one of Beijing's favorite tools of coercion and espionage off the table." By Joseph Allen Apr. 10 2024, Published 10:00 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Even if you aren’t a regular TikTok user, you have to feel bad for all the people who love the app and have lived in a constant state of agitation since news first broke years ago that the U.S. government might be considering banning the app altogether. Now, we may be closer to that ban taking effect than ever before.

As we move toward that possibility, some people are wondering whether a ban on TikTok has already passed the Senate. Here’s the current state of play.

Did the Senate pass the TikTok ban bill?

The Senate hasn't passed the TikTok ban bill as of April 10, 2024, but on April 9, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell came out publicly in favor of the legislation, leading many to think that the bill will likely pass. "This is the matter that deserves Congress' urgent attention, and I'll support common sense bipartisan steps to take one of Beijing's favorite tools of coercion and espionage off the table," McConnell said in a statement.

The bill was first passed in an accelerated manner through the House of Representatives in March. It was designed as a response to concerns that data about American users on TikTok could be acquired by the Chinese government and used to some nefarious end or another. The legislation wouldn't automatically ban TikTok, but would instead force ByteDance, the company that owns TikTok, to sell the company to maintain access to U.S. servers and app stores.

“Requiring the divestment of Beijing-influenced entities from TikTok would land squarely within established constitutional precedent," McConnell said. While TikTok users are concerned about losing an app that many use for entertainment or even for income, the bill has continued to earn support from prominent politicians on both sides of the aisle.

The bill isn't guaranteed to become law.

While TikTok fans are understandably concerned about the bill going into effect, its path through the Senate remains unclear. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer hasn't committed to bringing it up for a vote. He did include TikTok legislation as a top priority in a letter to his Democratic colleagues, however, which does suggest that it could eventually become law.

It’s also possible, though, that the version of the bill that passed the House could be revised or even scrapped completely as the Senate considers the matter. Whatever ultimately happens, it seems clear that the ban isn't imminent. If it makes it to President Biden’s desk, though, he has indicated that he will sign it into law.