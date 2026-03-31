Tyler Robinson Is Under Arrest for the Murder of Charlie Kirk, but Did He Confess? The 22-year-old said, "drop what you are doing, look under my keyboard." By Ivy Griffith Published March 31 2026, 3:33 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

In September 2025, right-wing activist and political extremist Charlie Kirk was killed while speaking to a crowd of fans at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. The killing, video of which was nearly instantly circulated online, became a high-profile case and sparked endless finger-pointing, blame, and political posturing.

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The man arrested on suspicion of having killed Kirk is a 22-year-old named Tyler Robinson, who was immediately tried and convicted in the court of public opinion, even as the justice system worked methodically to try him. However, what exactly do we know about the case against Robinson? Has he confessed to Charlie's murder? Here's what we know about how much evidence they have against Robinson and how a tactic from his defense team is calling several things into question.

Source: Mega

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Did Tyler Robinson confess to the murder of Charlie Kirk?

For high-profile shootings like what happened with Kirk, the first thing people want is answers. None of it makes sense, and the brutality of Kirk's murder specifically made people eager for someone to punish. Enter: Robinson.

But Robinson wasn't just in the wrong place at the wrong time. According to items submitted to the court during discovery, he confessed. Not once. Not twice. But several times, to different audiences. Court documents include alleged text messages between Robinson and his roommate where the 22-year-old said, "Drop what you are doing, look under my keyboard." Under the keyboard was allegedly a note by Robinson that read, "I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I'm going to take it."

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He went on to elaborate on his thoughts and his actions following the shooting. According to CNN, he also confessed to friends on Discord, his family, and to a family friend who was a former sheriff’s deputy. But not everyone is convinced that Robinson really did it.

@cbsmornings In a new court filing, the defense for the man accused of killing right-wing activist Charlie Kirk last September claims that in an ATF report summary, the agency “was unable to identify the bullet recovered at autopsy to the rifle allegedly tied to Mr. Robinson.” CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson the inability to conclusively match the bullet won’t necessarily damage the prosecution’s case. Tyler Robinson has not yet entered a plea. Prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty. #charliekirk #utah ♬ original sound - CBS Mornings Source: TikTok / @cbsmornings

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Robinson's lawyers looking to use bullet analysis to defend him.

According to court records, there is a significant amount of evidence that "proves" Robinson was Kirk's murderer. But some people believe that he's the fall guy, and that it's all a set-up to cover something more sinister, such as a decision by those close to Kirk to remove him after he had begun criticizing the administration of President Donald Trump for their refusal to release the full Epstein files.

All of that, of course, is speculation. However, a report in March 2026 suggested that there was some inconclusive evidence, which fueled a new burst of conspiracy theories.

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After the shooting, a rifle and shell casings were recovered, and Kirk's body underwent an autopsy. CBS reports that, according to Robinson's defense team, "a federal law enforcement agency couldn't conclusively connect a bullet fragment recovered during an autopsy to the rifle found near the scene."