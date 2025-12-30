Has Tyler Robinson Entered a Plea? He Was Charged With "Aggravated Murder" in the Killing of Charlie Kirk "I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m going to take it." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Dec. 30 2025, 10:31 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Three months after Charlie Kirk was assassinated while speaking at a Turning Point USA event in Utah, the man accused of killing him appeared in court for the first time. Tyler Robinson was wearing a button-up shirt and tie and looked surprisingly calm. According to PBS, the 22-year-old smiled at family members as he entered the courtroom. His mother started crying.

Article continues below advertisement

Also in attendance were students from Utah Valley University, where Kirk was speaking when he was fatally shot. "I witnessed a huge event, and my brain is still trying to make sense of it," said William Brown, a student at Brigham Young University. "I feel like being here helps it feel more real than surreal." This particular hearing was centered around media access to court proceedings. Has Robinson entered a plea yet? Here is the latest update.

Article continues below advertisement

Tyler Robinson has yet to enter a plea.

Robinson was charged with aggravated murder on Sept. 16, 2025, per charging documents. According to CBS News, he has not yet entered a plea. On Dec. 29, a judge ordered the release of previously redacted transcripts from a closed court hearing in October 2025. Robinson was present for the hearing that lasted 20 minutes.

In the transcripts, one of Robinson's lawyers reveals that he's been on the receiving end of some pretty unhinged conspiracy theories. Richard Novak said people have been calling and emailing him in order to share what they believe actually happened to Kirk. Novak called it noise, saying he had no interest in litigating this case with the press or "talking to crazies," reports The Independent.

Article continues below advertisement

Did Tyler Robinson confess?

Robinson allegedly confessed to killing Kirk in a note to his roommate, via posts on Discord, and in a conversation with his parents. Per Robinson's charging documents, his roommate received a text on Sept. 10, the day Kirk was killed, from the 22-year-old. "Drop what you are doing. Look under my keyboard," Robinson texted. The roommate found a note from Robinson that read, "I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m going to take it."

Article continues below advertisement

When the roommate texted back asking if Robinson was the person who killed Kirk, he responded, "I am. I'm sorry." Robinson then proceeded to explain what he planned on doing with his rifle. The 22-year-old also told his roommate that "some hate can't be negotiated out," while revealing he had been planning this for a week.

Article continues below advertisement

Two hours before he was arrested, Robinson also allegedly confessed in a Discord chat, per ABC News. "Hey guys, I have bad news for you all ... It was me at UVU yesterday. I'm sorry for all of this," said the message. When Robinson's mother saw images of the suspected shooter on the news, she asked her husband if he thought it looked like Robinson. They both agreed the photo resembled their son.

Robinson's parents convinced him to come home. As they discussed what was going on, Robinson "implied that he was the shooter and stated that he couldn't go to jail, and wanted to end it," per the charging documents. The three of them spoke with a family friend, who is a retired deputy sheriff. That person convinced Robinson to turn himself in.

Does Utah have the death penalty?