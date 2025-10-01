Where Accused Charlie Kirk Shooter Tyler Robinson Went to College — and Why It Matters Tyler Robinson was given a four-year merit scholarship after high school. By Chrissy Bobic Published Oct. 1 2025, 11:30 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Former college student, Tyler Robinson, who is accused of shooting and killing political activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University in September 2025, faces a litany of charges related to his alleged crimes. But, as he remains in jail awaiting trial, there are still questions about who he is and where Robinson went to college.

Although he is accused of being on campus at Utah Valley University during Kirk's speaking event, Robinson did not attend the college. Before Kirk's death, he was known for touring different college campuses and opening the floor to students and attendees to discuss hotly debated topics with him. It wasn't unheard of for non-students to attend the events. But where did Tyler Robinson go to college?

Source: Mega Allege photos of Tyler Robinson on CCTV.

Where did Tyler Robinson go to college?

Robinson was accepted on a merit scholarship to Utah State University after high school. In a video that was allegedly posted online by Robinson at some point and has made the rounds on social media, he reads a letter from the college where he details the four-year scholarship that he was awarded. Merit scholarships are often awarded to prospective students based on academic accomplishments, as outlined by Scholarships.com.

According to CNN, however, Robinson only attended Utah State University for one semester before he took a leave of absence. He reportedly never returned to school despite having earned the four-year scholarship. He later enrolled in Dixie Technical College in St. George, Utah, according to the New York Post.

FOOTAGE OF TYLER ROBINSON RECEIVING A NATIONAL SCHOLARSHIP



Why would he throw it all away when he was actually succeeding in life?



pic.twitter.com/EL4dGBK1wF — Dragon 💜 (@Dragonsoul9Fire) September 12, 2025

Robinson was reportedly in his third year at the school when Kirk was shot, and Robinson was arrested and charged with the crime. Following the shooting, Dixie Technical College released a statement about Robinson and the crimes he was accused of.

"Dixie Technical College can confirm Tyler James Robinson is a third-year student in the electrical apprenticeship program," the statement says. "We aren't able to provide any additional information due to federal student privacy laws. Dixie Technical College condemns violence of any kind."

Per its website, Dixie Technical College offers programs in manufacturing, transportation, medical, construction, and computer technology. It's unclear what Robinson's focus was in his education before and during his time at the school.

Tyler Robinson faces several serious charges.

After Robinson's father reportedly turned him in to authorities under the belief that Robinson shot and killed Kirk, the former Utah State University student faced multiple charges related to the crime. Robinson's charges, according to CNN, include two counts of obstruction of justice, a felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, aggravated murder, and two counts of witness tampering.