Tyler Robinson Appeared Virtually in His First Hearing — He Was Charged With Several Crimes The state of Utah is seeking the death penalty for Tyler Robinson.

The assassination of right-wing podcaster Charlie Kirk has left the world with more questions than answers, especially after a suspect was arrested. Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old from Washington, Utah, grew up in a Republican, pro-gun household. According to Robinson's mother, he became more political in the months leading up to his arrest, leaning more left, per NBC News.

As people on the right and left try to claim Robinson was a member of the opposing party, Robinson appeared virtually for his first hearing. He wore an anti-suicide vest and showed little emotion as he answered questions from Fourth District Judge Tony Graf Jr. It's unclear if Robinson is even aware of the chaos happening in the outside world, as the charges against him were read out loud. Here is the latest information.



Here's what we know about the charges against Tyler Robinson.

Robinson has been charged with felony aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, two counts of felony obstruction of justice, two counts of witness tampering, and commission of a violent offense in the presence of a child, for a total of seven counts. The accused did not say much during his hearing, only speaking when spoken to. An attorney has not yet been assigned to represent Robinson.

At a news conference prior to the hearing, Utah County attorney Jeff Gray described Kirk's murder as an "American tragedy." He went on to say the right-wing podcaster was "murdered while engaging in one of our most sacred and cherished American rights, the bedrock of our democratic republic, the free exchange of ideas and a search for truth, understanding and a more perfect union." Gray also said they intend to seek the death penalty.

How did Tyler Robinson plead?

During Robinson's arraignment, he did not enter a plea, per CNN. He will remain in custody without bail until his next court appearance, which is scheduled for Sept. 29. By that time, he should have an attorney. Prosecutors used an information document to file the charges against Robinson, which will be used by the judge to determine if there is enough evidence to move forward with charges.

"The purpose of the preliminary hearing is not to determine guilt, but simply to assure the court that the prosecution has enough evidence to proceed to trial," said Gray. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanch told Fox News that he are looking into the possibility of federal charges, but not many charges fall under that category. His office is also sifting through evidence to see if federal charges can be brought against Robinson.