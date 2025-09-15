Charlie Kirk's Funeral Will Be Held in a Stadium That Seats More Than 60,000 People Charlie Kirk's funeral will require a ton of security. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Sept. 15 2025, 1:23 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Video footage of the assassination of ultra-right-wing activist Charlie Kirk went viral on social media, causing a whole host of reactions from people on the far left, far right, and everywhere in between. Less than two days later, a suspect was taken into custody, which only added fuel to the existing fires. Authorities arrested 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, whose political beliefs have become the focus of everyone from political pundits to anonymous social media accounts.

Every once in a while the algorithm will feed you a post from someone begging to take the temperature down. This typically involves condemnation of the gun violence that took yet another life. That same gun violence is still available to witness on the screen of your choice. Following Kirk's death, his widow filmed a video of herself crying over his body in the casket where he will be laid to rest. Will Kirk's funeral be as accessible as his death? Here's what we know.

Will Charlie Kirk's funeral be televised?

Kirk's funeral is scheduled for Sept. 21, 2025, and will be held at State Farm Stadium, where the Arizona Cardinals play. The stadium holds more than 63,000 people. According to the Fight for Charlie website, which was created by Turning Point USA, the event is free to attend. Currently, there is no information available regarding whether or not the service will be televised or streamed.

The stadium has a retractable roof, which could be closed for Kirk's funeral. According to CNN, based on the speed of which the memorial has been planned, law enforcement is "scrambling" to "position magnetometers and other resources, survey the interior and exterior of the space, and prepare a fulsome plan to combat risk."

In order to attend the event, which is open to the public, people have to register with their full name, cell phone number, email, and zip code. A former US Secret Service agent told CNN that "this location may be seen as an attractive target for a hostile actor because of its visibility." Jonathan Wackrow continued, "The potential for it to be disrupted through a series of different threats, or even the threat of a threat, is something that law enforcement really has to focus in on."

Will Kirk's funeral have an open casket?

It's unclear if the event at State Farm Stadium will include Kirk's body, which has already been put on display following a video released by his wife, Erika Kirk. In it, she is crying and kissing her late husband's body, who appears to be in a casket. The service in Arizona has been described as a funeral and a memorial service by various media outlets. Typically, a memorial service is held following a burial or cremation.