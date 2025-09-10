Who Was Charlie Kirk Married To? Inside the Right-Wing Activist’s Relationship Dynamic Charlie Kirk was the co-founder of Turning Point USA and also the CEO of Turning Point Action, Turning Point Academy, and Turning Point Faith. By Danielle Jennings Published Sept. 10 2025, 5:23 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The lives of political figures are dissected as much as their views, prompting many to want to know as much as possible about their lives behind closed doors. Right-wing activist Charlie Kirk made headlines for his opinions prior to his death in September 2025. Let’s take a look at his personal life, specifically who he was married to.

Charlie Kirk was the co-founder of Turning Point USA and also the CEO of Turning Point Action, Turning Point Academy and Turning Point Faith. He was also the host of the conservative radio broadcast, The Charlie Kirk Show.

Who was Charlie Kirk married to?

In May 2021, Charlie married podcaster and former Miss Arizona USA, Erika Frantzve, after the two initially met in 2019, according to Yahoo! Following their wedding in Scottsdale, Ariz., the couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter, born in 2022. The birth of their son followed two years later in 2024.

Erika graduated from Arizona State University with a degree in Political Science and International Relations, before obtaining her Juris Master’s degree in 2017 from Liberty University and a Doctorate in Christian Leadership in 2022, per the outlet.

On Sept. 10, 2025, Charlie was shot and killed in Utah.

While speaking at Utah Valley University, which was the first stop on his “The American Comeback Tour,” Charlie was shot in the neck and subsequently died from his injuries a short time later, according to CNN.

The shooter, who has yet to be publicly identified, shot at Charlie from about 200 yards away from a nearby campus building. Per the outlet, at the time he was shot, Charlie was in the middle of answering a question regarding transgender mass shooters.

“We can confirm that Mr. Kirk was shot, but we don’t know his condition. The suspect is not in custody. Police are still investigating. Campus is closed for the rest of the day,” a UVU spokesperson, Scott Trotter, said via statement after the shooting, CNN reported. Charlie was then transported to a local hospital, where he died.

Donald Trump addressed Charlie’s death on his Truth Social platform.

“The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead,” Trump’s statement began. “No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie,” the president went on. “He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us,” his message continued. “Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!”

