Right-Wing Pundit Charlie Kirk Shot While Speaking at Utah Valley University — in Critical Condition Footage of Charlie Kirk getting shot is circulating online. By Jennifer Tisdale Updated Sept. 10 2025, 3:56 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Ultra right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk has been shot while speaking at the campus of Utah Valley University. Footage of the incident has been circulating online. In it, we see Kirk saying something about "not counting gang violence" when a popping sound causes his head to ricochet back. The audience erupts into screams as blood begins pouring down Kirk's neck.

Article continues below advertisement

The event becomes chaotic as screams from the attendees drown out all other sounds. Responses to the video range from angry to convinced that Kirk was fatally shot. Here is the latest information on the incident at UVU.

Article continues below advertisement

Charlie Kirk was shot while speaking at UVU. Here's what we know.

According to CNN, former Rep. Jason Chaffetz a Republican from Utah, was an eyewitness to the shooting. The second question Kirk was asked was regarding "transgender shooters" and "mass killings," said Chaffetz. "When that happened, when that question came out, and he’s you know, he’s going to have the interaction, one shot." After that, Chaffetz said everyone "hit the deck."

A spokesperson told Fox News that Kirk has been taken to a nearby hospital, reports Reuters. The Associated Press reported Kirk is in critical condition. Despite earlier reports, a suspect is not in custody. President Trump posted about the attack on Truth Social, writing, "We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!"