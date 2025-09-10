Distractify
Home > Human Interest

Right-Wing Pundit Charlie Kirk Shot While Speaking at Utah Valley University — in Critical Condition

Footage of Charlie Kirk getting shot is circulating online.

Jennifer Tisdale - Author
By

Updated Sept. 10 2025, 3:56 p.m. ET

Conservative Commentator Charlie Kirk Was Shot at UVU
Source: Mega

Ultra right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk has been shot while speaking at the campus of Utah Valley University. Footage of the incident has been circulating online. In it, we see Kirk saying something about "not counting gang violence" when a popping sound causes his head to ricochet back. The audience erupts into screams as blood begins pouring down Kirk's neck.

Article continues below advertisement

The event becomes chaotic as screams from the attendees drown out all other sounds. Responses to the video range from angry to convinced that Kirk was fatally shot. Here is the latest information on the incident at UVU.

Still images from footage of Charlie Kirk getting shot
Source: x/@AZ_Intel_
Article continues below advertisement

Charlie Kirk was shot while speaking at UVU. Here's what we know.

According to CNN, former Rep. Jason Chaffetz a Republican from Utah, was an eyewitness to the shooting. The second question Kirk was asked was regarding "transgender shooters" and "mass killings," said Chaffetz. "When that happened, when that question came out, and he’s you know, he’s going to have the interaction, one shot." After that, Chaffetz said everyone "hit the deck."

A spokesperson told Fox News that Kirk has been taken to a nearby hospital, reports Reuters. The Associated Press reported Kirk is in critical condition. Despite earlier reports, a suspect is not in custody. President Trump posted about the attack on Truth Social, writing, "We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!"

California Governor Gavin Newsom condemned the shooting on X. "The attack on Charlie Kirk is disgusting, vile, and reprehensible," he wrote. "In the United States of America, we must reject political violence in EVERY form." FBI Director Kash Patel also posted on X, assuring everyone that the situation is being closely monitored. "Agents will be on the scene quickly, and the FBI stands in full support of the ongoing response and investigation." This is a developing story.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Minnesota Shooting Suspect's Manifesto Uploaded to YouTube Reveals Mental Health Struggles

The Suspect in the Austin Target Shooting Had a History of Mental Health Problems

NYC Shooting Suspect Shane Tamura Writes "I'm Sorry" in a Note Found in His Pocket

Latest Human Interest News and Updates

    About Distractify

    About UsPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCASitemap

    Connect with Distractify

    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to InstagramContact us by Email

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2025 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.