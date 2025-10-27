Viral Article Claims Tyler Robinson Appeared in Court and Had an Outburst — Did He? Robinson is accused of shooting and killing Turning Point U.S.A. founder Charlie Kirk. By Niko Mann Published Oct. 27 2025, 1:09 p.m. ET Source: Mega

An article going viral online claims that accused killer Tyler Robinson had an emotional outburst during a recent court appearance and confessed to knowing who murdered Charlie Kirk. The Turning Point U.S.A. founder was shot to death in Orem, Utah, on Sept. 10, 2025, while speaking at an event at Utah State University.

The article was written by Daily Feji and shared on Facebook on Oct. 22, and it quotes Robinson as saying, "I didn’t pull the trigger, but I know who did!" The post has also been shared on X, and it includes a picture of an emotional Robinson wearing an orange jumpsuit, but is it real?

Did Tyler Robinson have an outburst in court?

Robinson was arrested for killing the right-wing activist two days after the shooting and charged with aggravated murder, obstruction of justice, witness tampering, felony discharge of a firearm, and committing a violent offense in the presence of a child, per CBS News. The viral article claims that Robinson appeared in court with tears in his eyes and exclaimed, “I’m sorry for what happeпed to Charlie. I didп’t pυll the trigger, bυt I kпow who did.”

"I didn't mean for things to go this way," he continued, allegedly. "I was there ... but I wasn't the one who ended it. There are others. Powerful ones. And I can't protect them anymore." However, none of this actually happened. An AI image of Robinson wearing an orange jumpsuit while crying and shackled appeared in the article, and it is making the rounds on social media.

“I didn’t pull the trigger, but I know who did!” Tyler Robinson breaks the silence in court — And what he says in the middle of the trial changes the entire Charlie Kirk case!



In a chilling moment that freezes the courtroom, Tyler Robinson suddenly rises from his chair, his… pic.twitter.com/ptE8fnxj75 — jessilyn wilson 🇺🇸 conservative America first (@jessilynwilson) October 21, 2025

Did Tyler Robinson give a confession in court?

No, Robinson did not give an in-court confession. In fact, he has only appeared in court hearings virtually so far. During his last court hearing on Oct. 24, his defense team requested that Robinson be allowed to appear in court without restraints and wearing civilian clothes. The judge is expected to rule on the matter on Oct. 27, per USA Today. However, the authorities claim a note found in his apartment read, "I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I’m going to take it."

The false claims in the viral article come as conspiracy theories grow about the shooting. Conservative analyst Candace Owens claims that Robinson may have been framed, and she alleges that Charlie told several people that he feared he would be killed. "He told his people, 'I think they are going to kill me,'" she said on her podcast. "Charlie was betrayed. By everyone."

Don’t worry about the gag order in the Charlie Kirk case.



I plan to violate it on the world’s behalf.



The things I’ve discovered this past week are enough to burn the house down.



Yes, Charlie was betrayed. By everyone. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 20, 2025