Charlie Kirk Is Being Regarded as a "Prophet" by Some — What Religion Did He Follow? Kirk initially kept religion and politics separate, but his view changed in the years leading up to his death. By Jennifer Farrington Published Sept. 15 2025, 2:50 p.m. ET

Right-wing activist Charlie Kirk’s beliefs and views have been constantly debated, especially following his shocking death on Sept. 10, 2025. On that day, Kirk was shot during a public speaking event at Utah Valley University (UVU), allegedly by Tyler Robinson.

His death, or political assassination, as some call it, has sparked widespread discussion and divided public opinion, given his controversial views and commentary. Speaking of his beliefs, what religion was Kirk affiliated with, and where did he practice his faith? Here’s what we know.

What religion did Charlie Kirk follow?

Charlie Kirk has been linked to both Presbyterian and Evangelical faiths, both of which are branches of Christianity, though they slightly differ in their practices and theology. To sum it up, Kirk was a devout Christian who strongly believed in blending religion and politics, a perspective he only fully embraced in the years leading up to his untimely death.

Sometime after 2018, he began preaching the importance of giving politics a place in religion and even “asked God for forgiveness” for not doing so sooner, as he explained in an April 2022 speech at a church in St. Louis, according to USA Today.

Kirk’s religious beliefs, in a nutshell, reflected a single-perspective approach. He promoted Christianity as a guiding force in helping people determine right from wrong, shunned religions that recognized multiple gods, believed the Ten Commandments should be displayed in classrooms, and stated that “men should look for women who are willing to submit,” according to AZ Central. Kirk’s now-widowed wife Erika called the notion of submission “beautiful.”

While it’s not entirely clear if Kirk called one church home, he was involved with many, participating in numerous speaking events. Four years before his death, Kirk and Pastor Luke Barnett launched Freedom Night in America at Dream City Church.

These events, which continue today, function more like rallies that “explore the intersection of faith, freedom, and civic engagement,” with Kirk playing an active role while he was alive, according to the Dream City Church website. Naturally, the church recognized Kirk’s passing, describing him as “a passionate advocate and a leading voice for faith, freedom, and biblical truth — a guiding force for a generation seeking clarity in a complex world.”

Kirk was also the founder of Turning Point USA Faith, which carries the mission to “unite the church around primary doctrine and to eliminate wokeism from the American pulpit.”

Charlie Kirk is being regarded as a “martyr” by some and as a “prophet” by others.

Given Kirk’s role and views in politics and religion, many of those close to him made bold comparisons about what his life and death represented, with several comparing him to a martyr and prophet.

