Where Did Right-Wing Activist Charlie Kirk Live With His Wife and Two Kids? Charlie Kirk's body was taken home on Air Force Two. By Chrissy Bobic Published Sept. 12 2025, 11:16 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@charliekirk1776

Turning Point USA co-founder and right-wing activist Charlie Kirk was shot and killed at a Utah Valley University event on Sept. 10, 2025. After he was shot, he was quickly taken to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injury. However, Charlie did not actually live in Utah. It was one of a number of stops on his American Comeback Tour. Other locations on the tour would have included Colorado State University, the University of Minnesota, Virginia Tech, and Utah State University.

Article continues below advertisement

Charlie was known for speaking at colleges about his mission with Turning Point USA to "restore traditional American values like patriotism, respect for life, liberty, family, and fiscal responsibility," according to the organization's website. For Charlie, this meant traveling often from his home. So, where did Charlie Kirk actually live?

Article continues below advertisement

Where did Charlie Kirk live?

Charlie, his wife Erika Frantzve Kirk, and their two young children lived in Arizona. In fact, Erika was once Miss Arizona, and she called the state home before she and Charlie settled there with their kids. According to WSAW-TV, Erika was raised in Scottsdale, Ariz. Charlie, on the other hand, grew up near Chicago, Ill.

After Charlie was shot and killed in Orem, Utah, ABC 15 in Arizona reported that his body was transported home to Arizona. JD Vance reportedly flew to Utah and escorted Charlie's family and his casket on Air Force Two back home to Phoenix for Charlie's funeral service. It's unclear if the vice president or Donald Trump plan to attend the services.

Article continues below advertisement

Before Charlie's death, he and his family called Dream City Church home in Phoenix. After the shooting, the church shared a statement about Charlie and his family, which was posted on its official website. The church said that Charlie's place at the church was "less about politics," and more about "purpose."

Article continues below advertisement

"It is with profound sorrow and heavy hearts that we at Dream City Church mourn the unthinkable and senseless murder [of] our dear friend and partner in ministry Charlie Kirk," the statement said. "He was a passionate advocate and a leading voice for faith, freedom, and biblical truth — a guiding force for a generation seeking clarity in a complex world."

Article continues below advertisement

Was Charlie Kirk Catholic?

Part of Charlie's work in speaking to large crowds on college campuses involved sharing his political and religious beliefs. Was he Catholic, though? Dream City Church, of which he and his family were members, is a Pentecostal megachurch. According to the BBC, Pentecostal is essentially the same as Christian.