Charlie Kirk's Wife Shared His Conservative Views and Mission Ahead of His Death — Was She There When He Was Shot? Charlie Kirk had two young children. By Chrissy Bobic Published Sept. 11 2025, 10:29 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@charliekirk1776

After political activist Charlie Kirk was shot and killed at a Utah Valley University speaking event on Sept. 10, 2025, there were a lot of questions about his family and whether or not his wife and kids were there when it happened. As the co-founder of Turning Point USA, an organization dedicated to conservative politics in high schools and on college campuses, Charlie was on his "American Comeback Tour."

Article continues below advertisement

Outside of politics and Charlie's role with Turning Point USA, he found the time to marry former Miss Arizona and podcast host Erika Frantzve Kirk. They had two young children together, and Erika's values matched her husband's, as she often shares details of her conservative views and aspirations on social media. But where was Charlie Kirk's family when he was shot?

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Was Charlie Kirk's family there when he was shot?

Charlie had spoken at similar events before, and his goal, per Turning Point USA, was to continue to share his thoughts on not only gun violence, but also anti-abortion ideals and LGBTQ+ and trans rights. In footage that was largely shared across social media, Charlie was rushed into an SUV following the shooting and taken to a nearby hospital before he was pronounced dead.

According to the BBC, Charlie's wife and their two young children were at the Utah Valley University event at the time of the shooting. U.S. Senator Markwayne Mullin, who was a close friend of Charlie's, posted on X (formerly Twitter) about the event and urged others to pray for the Kirk family. "Pray for @charliekirk11, his wife Erika, their two children, and all who were present at Utah Valley University," he wrote in his post. "May God be with them."

Article continues below advertisement

Pray for @charliekirk11, his wife Erika, their two children, and all who were present at Utah Valley University.



May God be with them. 🙏 — Markwayne Mullin (@SenMullin) September 10, 2025

Erika, who hosts the devotional Midweek Riseup podcast, did not immediately share a statement after the shooting. It's also unclear where she was on campus with her children when the shooting occurred. However, they were reportedly at the event somewhere when Charlie was shot.

Article continues below advertisement

Charlie Kirk's wife worked alongside him as an activist.

According to The New York Times, Erika often speaks of her conservative values, which align with her husband's. She even spoke at a June 2025 rally in Arizona, where she introduced Charlie as a speaker and said, at the time, that he is "a force" and the head of their family, per a video posted on her Instagram from the event.