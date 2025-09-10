Late 'Turning Point USA' Founder Charlie Kirk's Parents Were Long-Time Trump Allies Charlie's father had a connection to Trump long before his son. By Ivy Griffith Updated Sept. 10 2025, 5:04 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Best known for being a controversial political commentator and the co-founder of right-wing media outlet Turning Point: USA, Charlie Kirk was a very divisive figure. He was long a champion of President Donald Trump, appearing beside him on the campaign trail and often signal-boosting his agenda.

Article continues below advertisement

But did you know that Kirk's parents were long-time allies of Trump as well? Here's what we know about Kirk's parents and the act of violence that he lost his life to in September of 2025 while speaking at a TP:USA rally.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Charlie Kirk's parents worked with Donald Trump long before the presidency.

Unlike their extraordinarily famous son, Charlie's parents did not spend a lot of time in the spotlight. Not much is known about his mother, Kimberly Ann Kirk, but we do know that Charlie's father was Robert K. Kirk.

And Robert had a pretty strong connection with Trump long before his son did. It's unclear exactly how Charlie and Trump became acquainted, but it's likely that it was through his father and the work he once did for the Trump Organization.

Article continues below advertisement

Kimberly's career and her affiliations are mostly unknown, while Robert was a businessman who worked as project architect manager on Trump Tower in New York City. Beyond his father's job, Charlie's parents stayed out of the public eye, letting their son take the lead for the most part. However, the family's ties to Trump led Charlie to an outspoken and frequently controversial career in political commentating.

Article continues below advertisement

Charlie Kirk was shot in 2025 while at a 'TPUSA' rally in Utah.

Charlie found himself the victim of a horrifying shooting while speaking at a Turning Point: USA event in Utah on Sept. 9, 2025. The oft-controversial commentator was addressing mass shootings. One attendee asked, "Do you know how many mass shooters there have been in America over the last 10 years?" (per The Sun).

Kirk responded, "Counting or not counting gang violence?" In that moment, he was interrupted by the gunshot. A pop rang out over the rally, and Kirk fell backwards and to the side, clearly devastatingly injured.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

In the wake of Kirk's catastrophic-looking injury, there was a significant amount of confusion in the early minutes. One media outlet reported that he was "stable" while another suggested he was "in critical condition," and social media rumor mills churned in overtime. Meanwhile, just outside of Denver, Colo., three high schoolers were injured in yet another school shooting (per CBS News).

Article continues below advertisement

But as people discussed Kirk's injury, and the juxtaposition of the school shooting, one theme started to coalesce: No one should be injured while giving a speech or attending school, regardless of political inclination. Democratic lawmakers were quick to offer their condemnation of the violence and support for Kirk and his family as they navigated the uncertainty of the senseless attack.

Article continues below advertisement

And the world held its breath, hoping that violence had not claimed yet another person. Unfortunately, even as people sent well wishes to his family amid the unthinkable act of violence, Trump announced on Truth Social that his long-time ally had passed away due to his injuries.