Physical Therapist Claims Donald Trump Only Has Between 6 and 8 Months to Live "The president is definitely getting sicker." By Jennifer Farrington Updated Aug. 25 2025, 5:35 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@epistemiccrisis;Mega

As president of the United States, it’s only natural for citizens and people around the world to be concerned about Donald Trump’s health, especially given the weighty decisions he’s tasked with making. After all, Trump is 79 years old, so any sign of an issue or delay is going to be heavily scrutinized. Case in point is back in mid-July 2025, when reports surfaced of swelling in his legs, bruising on his hands, and some discolored areas.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed he was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, but the condition seemed contained. However, the concern spiked again in August 2025 after a viral video on Reddit claimed that Trump had only six to eight months to live. The video cited several serious health conditions allegedly affecting the president. Here’s what we know about those claims, and whether there’s any validity to the limited-lifespan speculation.

Viral video claims Donald Trump only has six to eight months to live.

Source: Mega

At the end of August 2025, an alleged medical professional claimed on TikTok that Donald Trump has, at minimum, six months to live, and at most, eight months. To clarify, as some clips of the man have since been clipped up, he says he’s a home health physical therapist with a doctorate in his field. But a physical therapist is not the same as a licensed doctor; the schooling and training are quite different.

In his video, shared to the TikTok account @epistemiccrisis, and later reposted on Reddit, the man asserts he knows with certainty that Trump has congestive heart failure, citing the swelling in his ankles. He claims his “diagnosis” comes from years of seeing congestive heart failure patients every day. He also pointed out that Trump’s condition has worsened because “he’s sitting behind the desk on camera now.”

Additionally, he interpreted Trump’s lashing out at MSNBC over comments about his swollen ankles as a signal that his condition is worse than expected, but of course, that’s speculative. It could simply be that Trump doesn’t like people making assumptions about his health.

The poster further added, “The only reason his health has been maintained at all is because he has the privilege of getting IV diuretics — spironolactone, Lasix, Bumex, something like that.” He also claimed this is why Trump’s hands were bruised and “covered in makeup.”

“He also has chronic kidney disease,” which, according to the poster, is another reason why he’s experiencing swelling in his feet and ankles. The poster claims Trump sits behind his desk more often to try to hide these symptoms. The medications the poster claims Trump is taking can also cause “acute kidney injury.” He wraps up the video predicting Trump’s lifespan at six to eight months, pointing to his lack of wanting to “change his diet” as one of the reasons.

@cnn President Donald Trump was examined for swelling in his legs and has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced. #CNN #News ♬ original sound - CNN

Of course, the White House hasn’t confirmed any of these “diagnoses,” and Trump isn’t legally obligated to do so anyway, so for now, this is pure speculation. What makes the claim less credible, though, is: one, the poster’s lack of proper medical credentials, and two, the suggested lifespan he provided for someone with congestive heart failure.

What even is the lifespan of someone with congestive heart failure?

We’re not medical professionals, but according to credible sources, the average lifespan of someone with congestive heart failure is typically much longer than just a few months, though, of course, it depends on the stage of their condition. For instance, someone with Stage I or II may live 10 years or more, whereas Stage III generally allows between five and 10 years, according to the Cardiovascular Institute of the South.