An Eyewitness Says They Were “Trampled” by UVU Crowd After Charlie Kirk Was Shot

By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 10 2025, 4:57 p.m. ET

Republican influencer Charlie Kirk was shot and killed during an event at Utah Valley University in Utah. Before the shooting, Charlie was recorded answering a question about transgender mass shooters.

An eyewitness at the scene of the shooting has since spoken to Distractify and confirmed the shooting caused a terrifying crowd surge.

A UVU student was "scared for" their life during Charlie Kirk's shooting.

The eyewitness told Distractify that they saw the influencer being shot in the side of his neck. They claimed they attended the university and were initially looking forward to hearing him speak. The witness and their cousin were able to see everything from where they stood and said they saw "there was lots and lots of blood" surrounding Charlie when he was shot. They said they nearly didn't make it out of the event due to a crowd surge.

"I got trampled to the floor because of how many people were running, and I was so scared for my life," the eyewitness said. "But I got up and was lucky a bus was right outside when he got shot. So me and my buddy or my cousin went and gone to the bus, and we thankfully made it away from the campus."

The source described the terrifying ordeal as "earthquaking" and "interesting" at the same time, noting, "That kind of stuff doesn't really happen in Utah." They also said they saw an older man being handcuffed at the scene, which many believe could've been the shooter. However, when the photo surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), multiple outlets claimed the man "could not be the actual shooter."