Barron Trump Has Moved Back in With Mom and Dad — Did He Drop out of NYU?

Despite his height, it's kind of easy to forget Barron Trump exists. This is mostly due to the fact that President Donald Trump's other children spend more time in the limelight than his youngest does. The 19-year-old graduated from Oxbridge Academy near West Palm Beach, Fla., in May 2024, then opted to attend the NYU Stern School of Business, presumably to stay in the city where he spent most of his childhood.

According to Vanity Fair, much of Barron's first year at NYU was shrouded in mystery. Apart from a few videos of him getting in and out of the black SVU that took him to and from campus, he didn't appear to join any clubs and wasn't much of a presence on social media. Kaya Walker, the former president of NYU College Republicans, told the outlet he just went to class and went home. In September 2025, Barron did not return to campus for his second year. Did he drop out of NYU? Here's what we know.

Did Barron Trump drop out of NYU?

A source told People Magazine that the secretive college student was "doing a semester at another NYU campus." Officials declined to say which one, but the New York Post reported that Barron had moved back into the White House with his parents. NYU has a satellite campus in the nation's capital, which boasts a much more intimate educational environment.

The courses at the Washington, D.C. campus are designed for students pursuing careers in politics, public policy, history, economics, and journalism, and accept up to 120 students each semester. In May 2024, the president told "Kayal and Company" on Philadelphia’s Talk Radio 1210 WPHT that Barron often advised him regarding political matters. "He’ll tell me sometimes, ‘Dad, this is what you have to do,'" said Trump.

Melania Trump keeps an eye on her son.

An unnamed source also told People that First Lady Melania Trump has a lot of anxiety about Barron being bullied and, as such, always keeps a watchful eye on him. "She always knows where he is and what he’s doing," said the source. According to another source, this is why Melania opted to keep Barron out of the dorms during his first year.

