Inside the "Deleted Post" From Eric Trump That's Making the Rounds on TikTok and Beyond

There was once a time when a screenshot was as good as gold when it came to proof about something on the internet. But when a screenshot surfaced of an alleged deleted tweet from Eric Trump about his father’s presidency and the “Golden Age” of America, some were quick to debunk it, while others took it at face value. But what did the tweet say and is it actually fake or not?

Eric has been a staunch supporter of dad President Donald Trump’s politics, so it isn’t out of the realm of possibilities for Eric to share a strongly worded social media post. But one that makes threats to those who are against Trump’s ideologies seems a little drastic, even for the outspoken Trump family. Luckily, there is an answer about what Eric said or didn’t say.

What did Eric Trump's deleted tweet say?

The screenshot that’s making the rounds on TikTik and other platforms makes it seem like Eric is speaking directly to those who oppose Trump’s decisions since entering the White House for his second term. The post, which appears to be from Twitter, also mentions America being in a “Golden Age” thanks to Trump and his policies thus far.

“Any and all who dare to defy the American Golden Age, heed this warning: You WILL lose,” the rumored deleted tweet said. “Tow the line, or we WILL run you down! The gloves are off, and we're not playing around this time. For now, it's tariffs, but trust me: We can, and will, do SO MUCH WORSE.”

According to users on social media, the tweet was taken down from X (formerly Twitter) less than a half hour after it was posted. But did Eric really share a post like that to begin with? Those are some strong words that have ruffled feathers since the alleged screenshot went viral, but there is no proof that Eric ever tweeted it or posted it elsewhere.

Eric Trump's deleted post was proven fake.

Although there is an alleged screenshot out there, many have shared that it appears to be an edited screenshot at the very least. And, since there is no proof or links to show that Eric did indeed write a post like that on X or another social media platform, it appears to be fake. Of course, that hasn't stopped people from talking about it anyway.

❌ No, a screenshot didn't authentically show Eric Trump posted a threat to all who "dare to defy the American golden age" on X. https://t.co/v9k1QZoWxs pic.twitter.com/uyj9tYkutK — snopes.com (@snopes) January 27, 2025