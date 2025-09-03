Rumors That Melania Trump Has a Secret Affair With a Security VP Has Haunted Her Marriage President Donald Trump reportedly knows all about his First Lady's alleged extracurricular activities. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 3 2025, 5:12 p.m. ET Source: Mega

There are many reasons to criticize President Donald Trump, but one of the most controversial aspects of his personal life includes his marriage to his First Lady, Melania Trump. Since the beginning of Trump's first run to office in 2015-2016, Melania has received extra attention for being unenthused, at best, about her wifely duties.

Article continues below advertisement

When her husband was re-elected into office in November 2024, the former model continued staying by her husband's side, seemingly turning away when he was in the news for his reported affairs with actresses Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal, plus his alleged involvement in Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking activities. It's been rumored that Melania's loyalty to her husband has less to do with love and more to do with her possibly having an affair on the side. So, does Mrs. Trump have a boyfriend? Let's take a look.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Melania Trump has been rumored to have a boyfriend who works as a security guard.

Reports of Melania allegedly having an affair began spreading on social media and other outlets in 2025. In August 2025, a TikTok user named @ywhm0f74 stated on their platform that she refused to live in Washington, D.C. during the first year of Trump's presidency because she was trying to keep her relationship with a Trump Tower employee going. The user shared that the employee was her "boyfriend" and that Melania's husband was aware of the affair.

The user continued alleging that she's dating a security guard named Hank Siemers since at least 2016 and that he works as the head of security for Tiffany & Co. in New York City, a store located next door to Trump Tower. The TikTok creator also claimed the news of Melania and Hank's affair was shared by comedian Noel Casler, who worked on The Apprentice. Casler shared in a 2019 X (formerly Twitter) post and claimed she and her boyfriend lived together during Trump's time on the show, suggesting the affair dated back to the early 2000s.

Article continues below advertisement

"Melania didn’t live with him in Trump Tower either, she lived with her boyfriend," he said. "We had to book the transpo on ‘Apprentice’ Finales and her pick-up was NOT on 5th Ave.”

Article continues below advertisement

Hank Siemers has never publicly confirmed his and Melania Trump's relationship.

According to The Inquisitr, others within the Trump camp have all but confirmed Melania and Hank were romantically involved during nearly all of her husband's political run. In 2017, novelist Monica Byrne wrote in a now-deleted post, “But here it is: word is, for many years, Melania’s been having an affair with the head of security at Tiffany’s in the Trump Tower lobby. […] with DT’s knowledge. They had an agreement (written, I think) that if DT lost the election, they’d get divorced. But then he won,” according a report by Perez Hilton.

Melania waking up in NYC next to Hank Siemers and yall getting her all excited for nothing. https://t.co/4o08qvYmuZ — GraceLynn (@FullOfGraceUS) August 30, 2025