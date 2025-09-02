Walter Reed Responds Amid Claims Melania Trump Was Seen Visiting Her Sick Husband Speculation about the Donald Trump's heath spread after he cleared his schedule for several days. By Niko Mann Published Sept. 2 2025, 1:14 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Walter Reed Medical Center responded to claims that Melania Trump was seen at the facility amid rumors that Donald Trump was ill. The president canceled his public schedule ahead of the Labor Day weekend, and the First Lady was seen at Walter Reed on Aug. 28, 2025.

According to Newsweek, Mrs. Trump was seen by another visitor at the medical facility, and they shared the news about her visit on social media.

Was Melania Trump Seen at Walter Reed visiting her husband?

A visitor at the Walter Reed Medical Center claimed to have seen Melania Trump at the facility, and they posted about the viewing on Threads days later. The visitor, Coral Ben Atar, is pregnant, and she posted on Threads that she had seen the president's wife at the facility. The vet tech student was at the medical center to be monitored due to her pregnancy.

"Went to Walter Reed on Thursday to be monitored in Labor/Delivery because I’m very pregnant," she wrote. "Mid being monitored in triage, guess who showed up for an unscheduled 'tour' of L&D? Melania Trump. Even the staff was confused as to why she was there. Looking at news reports that Trump has disappeared, I find it a little odd that Melania was randomly roaming the halls of Walter Reed, only to follow with reports that her husband is MIA."

The viral post prompted more speculation about Trump's health, and Newsweek responded to the rumors via email, directing questions about Mrs. Trump to the White House. According to The Hill, the White House isn't being transparent about the 79-year-old president's health. During an appearance on The Lead on CNN, former Joe Biden aide Meghan Hays said Trump abruptly canceling several public events is "very concerning."

“I think in August he spent 26 days doing public events or talking to press," she said. "So, to go down for six days and just have a slew of Truth Social posts that are very chaotic, and people can’t follow all of them, is very concerning, and I think that people have raised the question."

"The president could just be taking a few days down in August, which is normal for presidents to do," she continued. "Or there could be actually something wrong. The problem is we don’t know, and they’re not being transparent about it." Social media users spoke out amid the rumors on Threads, and one comment joked about the First Lady's alleged lack of affection for her husband.

I don’t think there’s anyone more disappointed that Trump’s still alive…



"So we are to believe she’d actually visit the man is a hospital? That implies a level of affection I find hard that imagine," wrote one user. "I think she has a lot of affection for her inheritance," added another. "No love lost between those two," another user replied.