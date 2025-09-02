Distractify
Home > News > Politics

Walter Reed Responds Amid Claims Melania Trump Was Seen Visiting Her Sick Husband

Speculation about the Donald Trump's heath spread after he cleared his schedule for several days.

By

Published Sept. 2 2025, 1:14 p.m. ET

Was Melania Trump Seen Visiting Trump at Walter Reed?
Source: Mega

Walter Reed Medical Center responded to claims that Melania Trump was seen at the facility amid rumors that Donald Trump was ill. The president canceled his public schedule ahead of the Labor Day weekend, and the First Lady was seen at Walter Reed on Aug. 28, 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Newsweek, Mrs. Trump was seen by another visitor at the medical facility, and they shared the news about her visit on social media.

Melania Trump and the president at the White House.
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

Was Melania Trump Seen at Walter Reed visiting her husband?

A visitor at the Walter Reed Medical Center claimed to have seen Melania Trump at the facility, and they posted about the viewing on Threads days later. The visitor, Coral Ben Atar, is pregnant, and she posted on Threads that she had seen the president's wife at the facility. The vet tech student was at the medical center to be monitored due to her pregnancy.

"Went to Walter Reed on Thursday to be monitored in Labor/Delivery because I’m very pregnant," she wrote. "Mid being monitored in triage, guess who showed up for an unscheduled 'tour' of L&D? Melania Trump. Even the staff was confused as to why she was there. Looking at news reports that Trump has disappeared, I find it a little odd that Melania was randomly roaming the halls of Walter Reed, only to follow with reports that her husband is MIA."

Article continues below advertisement

The viral post prompted more speculation about Trump's health, and Newsweek responded to the rumors via email, directing questions about Mrs. Trump to the White House. According to The Hill, the White House isn't being transparent about the 79-year-old president's health. During an appearance on The Lead on CNN, former Joe Biden aide Meghan Hays said Trump abruptly canceling several public events is "very concerning."

Article continues below advertisement

“I think in August he spent 26 days doing public events or talking to press," she said. "So, to go down for six days and just have a slew of Truth Social posts that are very chaotic, and people can’t follow all of them, is very concerning, and I think that people have raised the question."

"The president could just be taking a few days down in August, which is normal for presidents to do," she continued. "Or there could be actually something wrong. The problem is we don’t know, and they’re not being transparent about it."

Social media users spoke out amid the rumors on Threads, and one comment joked about the First Lady's alleged lack of affection for her husband.

Article continues below advertisement

"So we are to believe she’d actually visit the man is a hospital? That implies a level of affection I find hard that imagine," wrote one user.

"I think she has a lot of affection for her inheritance," added another. "No love lost between those two," another user replied.

The White House announced in early 2025 that the president was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a condition that results in bruised hands and leg swelling. Despite the rumors of his ill health, Trump was seen over the Labor Day weekend at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Va., per USA Today.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Jerry Nadler’s Net Worth Isn’t What You’d Expect From a Senior Politician

Duty-Free Trade Exemption Ends as Trump Jumps the Gun on Trade Law — Is De Minimis Gone?

Americans Speculate If Donald Trump Will Die in Office — How Long Did His Parents Live?

Latest Politics News and Updates

    About Distractify

    About UsPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCASitemap

    Connect with Distractify

    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to InstagramContact us by Email

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2025 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.