Americans Speculate If Donald Trump Will Die in Office — How Long Did His Parents Live? "Evil freaking people seem to live for an eternity." By Niko Mann Published Aug. 29 2025, 2:57 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Americans are speculating about whether Donald Trump could die while in office as he continues to agitate Democrats with his politics and threats of federal takeovers.

The 79-year-old president is the second-oldest president in U.S. history to be elected as POTUS at the age of 78, with the first being former President Joe Biden, who was 81. As folks wonder if Trump could die while in office, users on social media looked into how long his parents lived to estimate the president's possible life span.

Source: Mega Donald, Ivana, Mary, and Fred Trump in New York City.

How long did Donald Trump's parents live?

Donald Trump's parents are Fred Trump Sr. and Mary Anne MacLeod Trump. Mary died at the age of 88 back in 2000, and Fred died at the age of 93 in 1999, according to People. The Daily Beast reports that Fred died from pneumonia and Alzheimer's disease after having been diagnosed with cognitive decline six years earlier. Mary also reportedly died of pneumonia.

Folks on Reddit speculated whether Trump could die in office due to his age, but one user noted that both Fred and Mary lived out long lives, and it may be unlikely that Trump will die for many years. "As much as people love to theorize about when it will happen, and how much they'll celebrate, mourn," wrote the Reddit user. "Let's face the facts, people. He won't die in office. For one, his parents lived very long lives."

Donald Trump with his parents during his time at the military academy, 1963 pic.twitter.com/1F9T70qKhf — Nourhan (@beyrouti) August 21, 2025

Fred died at 93, and Mary at 88," the user continued. "Very long lives. ... This, combined with the fact that Donald has the healthcare of the POTUS (and the fact that evil freaking people seem to live for an eternity), makes me highly doubt he will die in office."

Where are Donald Trump’s parents from?

According to the BBC, Mary Trump is from the Hebridean island of Lewis in Scotland. She came to the US as an immigrant to work as a servant in the 1930s. She landed in New York City, where she married Fred Trump in 1936.

Fred Trump is the son of German immigrants who was born in New York City back in 1905. According to People, he began a construction company as a high school student by building garages for new cars. He later put his younger siblings through college and had a successful real estate career by building low-income housing after the Second World War. At the time of his death, his fortune was worth an estimated $300 million.

Just a reminder that Fred Trump, Donald’s dad, was arrested at a KKK rally.



Like father, like son. pic.twitter.com/8vEYV9lHi7 — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) August 19, 2024

Real estate wasn't Trump Sr.'s only pastime. According to The Washington Post, he was arrested at a Ku Klux Klan rally in Queens, NY, back in the 1920s. When his son ran for president in 2020, former Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan David Duke endorsed Trump, per Newsweek.