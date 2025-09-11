Inside Right-Wing Activist Charlie Kirk’s Net Worth and Fortune Following His Death A popular fixture on the conservative radio circuit, he was also the host of ‘The Charlie Kirk Show.’ By Danielle Jennings Published Sept. 11 2025, 1:01 p.m. ET Source: Mega

In the hours following the death of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, there has been a surge in those in the media uncovering the many aspects of his life — including his plethora of controversial comments, his extremist beliefs, and details about his personal life. As a widely known figure in the Republican political space, he also amassed wealth and a hefty net worth due to his followers.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2012, Charlie Kirk co-founded Turning Point USA. He followed that up with other ventures, Turning Point Action, Turning Point Academy, and Turning Point Faith, where he acted as CEO. A popular fixture on the conservative radio circuit, he was also the host of The Charlie Kirk Show.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Here's Charlie Kirk’s net worth following his death.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Charlie Kirk was worth an estimated $12 million at the time of his death on Sept. 10, 2025, the bulk of which was due to his career as a radio host, author, and co-founder/CEO of his host of Turning Point organizations. In addition to those ventures, Charlie was also a regular on the conservative public speaking circuit, which is what he was doing at the time of his death in Utah.

Charlie Kirk Right-wing activist, Radio host Net worth: $12 million Charlie Kirk was an American right-wing activist and radio host. Birth date: Oct. 14, 1993 Birthplace: Arlington Heights, Ill. Birth name: Charles James Kirk Father: Robert Kirk, architect Mother: Kimberly Ann Kirk, mental health counselor Marriages: Erika Frantzve (married 2021 til death) Children: 2 Education: Harper College

Article continues below advertisement

Charlie was shot and killed while speaking at Utah Valley University.

During the first stop on his “The American Comeback Tour,” Charlie was speaking to students on campus when he was shot in the neck and subsequently died from his injuries a short time later, according to CNN.

Per the outlet, the shooter, who has not been apprehended, shot the conservative pundit from 200 yards away from a nearby campus building. According to those on the scene at the time he was shot, Charlie was in the middle of answering a question about transgender mass shooters when the bullet hit him in the neck.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

After the shooting, he was transported to a local hospital, where he ultimately died from his injuries. A UVU spokesperson said that police are currently investigating the shooting but didn’t provide any further details.

Article continues below advertisement

Notable political figures commented on Charlie’s death, including Trump.

Taking to his Truth Social platform, Trump, who also announced on Thursday, Sept. 11, that he was posthumously awarding Charlie with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, was one of the first to break the news of his death. “The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead,” Trump wrote. “No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie.”

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

“He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us,” his message continued. “Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!”