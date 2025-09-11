Inside Right-Wing Activist Charlie Kirk’s Net Worth and Fortune Following His Death
A popular fixture on the conservative radio circuit, he was also the host of ‘The Charlie Kirk Show.’
In the hours following the death of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, there has been a surge in those in the media uncovering the many aspects of his life — including his plethora of controversial comments, his extremist beliefs, and details about his personal life. As a widely known figure in the Republican political space, he also amassed wealth and a hefty net worth due to his followers.
In 2012, Charlie Kirk co-founded Turning Point USA. He followed that up with other ventures, Turning Point Action, Turning Point Academy, and Turning Point Faith, where he acted as CEO. A popular fixture on the conservative radio circuit, he was also the host of The Charlie Kirk Show.
Here's Charlie Kirk’s net worth following his death.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Charlie Kirk was worth an estimated $12 million at the time of his death on Sept. 10, 2025, the bulk of which was due to his career as a radio host, author, and co-founder/CEO of his host of Turning Point organizations.
In addition to those ventures, Charlie was also a regular on the conservative public speaking circuit, which is what he was doing at the time of his death in Utah.
Charlie Kirk
Right-wing activist, Radio host
Net worth: $12 million
Charlie Kirk was an American right-wing activist and radio host.
Birth date: Oct. 14, 1993
Birthplace: Arlington Heights, Ill.
Birth name: Charles James Kirk
Father: Robert Kirk, architect
Mother: Kimberly Ann Kirk, mental health counselor
Marriages: Erika Frantzve (married 2021 til death)
Children: 2
Education: Harper College
Charlie was shot and killed while speaking at Utah Valley University.
During the first stop on his “The American Comeback Tour,” Charlie was speaking to students on campus when he was shot in the neck and subsequently died from his injuries a short time later, according to CNN.
Per the outlet, the shooter, who has not been apprehended, shot the conservative pundit from 200 yards away from a nearby campus building. According to those on the scene at the time he was shot, Charlie was in the middle of answering a question about transgender mass shooters when the bullet hit him in the neck.
After the shooting, he was transported to a local hospital, where he ultimately died from his injuries. A UVU spokesperson said that police are currently investigating the shooting but didn’t provide any further details.
Notable political figures commented on Charlie’s death, including Trump.
Taking to his Truth Social platform, Trump, who also announced on Thursday, Sept. 11, that he was posthumously awarding Charlie with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, was one of the first to break the news of his death.
“The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead,” Trump wrote. “No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie.”
“He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us,” his message continued. “Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!”
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox also shared his thoughts on Charlie’s death, while confirming that he spoke with Trump, who informed him that the FBI was involved in the case. As of now, a suspect has not been announced.
Charlie leaves behind his wife Erika and their two children.