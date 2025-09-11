Charlie Kirk’s Controversial Quote About Empathy Resurfaces Following His Death The Turning Point USA CEO and co-founder believed empathy was a "made-up, new age term," among other things. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 11 2025, 11:18 a.m. ET Source: YouTube

On Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, Turning Point USA CEO and co-founder Charlie Kirk was shot to death while speaking at a college tour at Utah Valley University. The right-wing political pundit was 31 years old.

The news surrounding Charlie's death sparked an immediate reaction from President Donald Trump, who the influencer staunchly supported. Trump confirmed that Charlie died on Truth Social. Many social media commenters have also expressed their condolences. However, some commenters drew attention to the influencer's controversial quotes, including one in which he expressed his feelings about the word empathy. Here's what to know.

Charlie Kirk admitted he didn't like the word "empathy" in 2022.

Following the news of Charlie's death, several social media users took to their platforms to discuss a past comment he made about not supporting or believing in empathy. According to a Facebook reel of the quote, Charlie was filming an episode of The Charlie Kirk Show in October 2022 when he explained why he wasn't in support of the word "empathy" and preferred saying "sympathy" instead, which, despite popular belief, doesn't mean the same thing.

"The new communications strategy is not to do what Bill Clinton used to do, where he would say, "I feel your pain," Charlie explained in the video. "Instead, it is to say, 'You're actually not in pain.' So let's just, little, very short clip. Bill Clinton in the 1990s. It was all about empathy and sympathy."

Idk why people are asking for empathy for Charlie Kirk because he said it’s a “made up new age term”….. pic.twitter.com/9i6DKHMeVj — ZorriX (@rugby_kiss) September 10, 2025

"I can't stand the word empathy, actually," he continued. "I think empathy is a made-up, new age term that — it does a lot of damage. But, it is very effective when it comes to politics. Sympathy, I prefer more than empathy. That's a separate topic for a different time." Charlie further shared his disdain for empathy in an X (formerly Twitter) post shared the same day his Oct. 12, 2022, episode dropped.

"The same people who lecture you about 'empathy' have none for the soldiers discharged for the jab, the children mutilated by Big Medicine, or the lives devastated by fentanyl pouring over the border," he wrote. "Spare me your fake outrage, your fake science, and your fake moral superiority."

The same people who lecture you about 'empathy' have none for the soldiers discharged for the jab, the children mutilated by Big Medicine, or the lives devastated by fentanyl pouring over the border.



Spare me your fake outrage, your fake science, and your fake moral superiority. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 12, 2022

Charlie Kirk's empathy quote sparked debate on social media following his death.

Charlie remained unapologetic about his feelings toward empathy until he died. His thoughts on the matter resurfaced when he died. Amid the condolences, some social media users questioned whether to mourn his loss due to his literally not believing in empathy, which Merriam-Webster defines as "the action of understanding, being aware of, being sensitive to, and vicariously experiencing the feelings, thoughts, and experience of another."

"Charlie Kirk is a reminder of two things: Your words don’t skip consequences, they just collect interest. And lastly, empathy has boundaries. Good luck," one X user wrote regarding Charlie's death. "This is why I can't take white liberals seriously. Bffr," another said. "The best way to honor Charlie Kirk's life and legacy is to not send thoughts and prayers. After all, this is a man who hated empathy."

