Home > News > Politics What’s Going on With Bill Clinton? Here’s What We Know about His Health Is Bill Clinton sick? Here's what we know about the former president's health. By D.M. Published Aug. 22 2024, 2:46 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Former President Bill Clinton is once again causing concern, with fans wondering if the politician is battling a medical condition. Clinton, who has had a history of heart-related issues, including a quadruple bypass surgery in 2004 and subsequent procedures, has been through a difficult health journey. He appeared at the 2024 Democratic National Convention and gave a fiery speech in support of Kamala Harris.

Article continues below advertisement

“Let's cut to the chase. I am too old to gild the lily, but I'm still younger than Donald Trump,” Clinton said. “Kamala Harris is the only candidate in this race with the vision, the experience, the temperament, the will, and yes — the sheer joy — to do that on good and bad days. To be our voice.” Clinton's health has been a subject of public interest since his presidency. Here’s what we know about his well-being.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Bill Clinton is doing fine after a second bypass surgery.

Bill Clinton has faced serious health challenges since leaving the White House. In 2004, just three years after leaving office, he underwent quadruple bypass surgery to relieve severely clogged arteries, he told ABC News. The former president explained that he experienced warning signs for years before he decided to undergo surgery. “The No. 1 one thing I would say to people is if you've got a family history, you gotta be tested, tested, tested,” Clinton said.

However, Clinton’s health troubles did not end there. In 2010, Clinton had to be rushed to a hospital for another heart procedure. According to NPR, Clinton underwent surgery to open blocked arteries and restore blood flow to his heart. The surgery, which included placing two mesh stints in Clinton’s heart, only took a few hours and the politician was discharged after a few days.

Article continues below advertisement

Concern about Bill’s health grew after his appearance at the DNC.

Bill Clinton gave a fiery speech at the 2024 DNC, but viewers took notice of his trembling hands during the appearance. To date, Clinton has not disclosed whether he suffers from a neurological condition, but that has not stopped netizens from speculating about his health. “Wow. Looks like Clinton has got some serious Parkinson’s working. Look at those hands shaking,” one person tweeted. While another wrote, “Clinton hand is shaking, but it ain’t slowing him down.”

Bill Clinton’s hands shake does he have Parkinson’s? pic.twitter.com/6X7NXiraAA — mary (@mary89299980) August 22, 2024