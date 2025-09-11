MSNBC Has Fired Matthew Dowd for Comments About Charlie Kirk, but What Did He Say? Matthew Dowd's comments about Charlie Kirk got him fired from MSNBC. By Joseph Allen Published Sept. 11 2025, 10:52 a.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons

The news that Charlie Kirk was shot and killed while at a debate event in Utah on Sept. 10 has sent shockwaves rippling across the political world. One of the most immediate consequences of Kirk's death has been the firing of MSNBC News correspondent Matthew Dowd, who discussed the shooting of Kirk before it had been confirmed that he was dead.

Article continues below advertisement

Dowd's comments caused a pretty immediate uproar, and he was fired from MSNBC just a day later, according to reporting from Deadline. Here's what we know about what he actually said.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Article continues below advertisement

What did Matthew Dowd say about Charlie Kirk?

Dowd was interviewed by MSNBC News correspondent Katy Tur shortly after the news broke that Kirk was shot, and initially began theorizing that he might have been hit inadvertently by someone who was firing a gun in celebration. Dowd also added that Kirk was "one of the most divisive, especially divisive younger figures in this, who is constantly sort of pushing this sort of hate speech or sort of aimed at certain groups."

"And I always go back to, hateful thoughts lead to hateful words, which then lead to hateful actions," Dowd added, per USA Today. "And I think that is the environment we are in." "You can't stop with these sort of awful thoughts you have and then saying these awful words and not expect awful actions to take place. And that's the unfortunate environment we are in."

Article continues below advertisement

Dowd's comments led to an almost immediate apology from MSNBC president Rebecca Kutler. “During our breaking news coverage of the shooting of Charlie Kirk, Matthew Dowd made comments that were inappropriate, insensitive, and unacceptable," the statement said. "We apologize for his statements, as has he. There is no place for violence in America, political or otherwise."

BREAKING: MSNBC has fired political analyst Matthew Dowd after his comments on the killing of Charlie Kirk. pic.twitter.com/kXaf94KQKh — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 11, 2025 Source: X/@RpsAgainstTrump

Article continues below advertisement

Why was Matthew Dowd fired?

Dowd himself also apologized after the interview, saying that his "thoughts and prayers" were with Charlie Kirk and his family. "On an earlier appearance on MSNBC, I was asked a question on the environment we are in. I apologize for my tone and words," he wrote. "Let me be clear, I in no way intended for my comments to blame Kirk for this horrendous attack." "Let us all come together and condemn violence of any kind," he added.

Although both Dowd and MSNBC issued apologies, it seems that the news organization decided that Dowd's comments were a fireable offense, so he was fired shortly afterward. As Dowd made clear almost immediately after his comments, he was not intending to suggest that Kirk deserved to be shot, or that his actions had precipitated his own death.