Remember Charlie Kirk, the Family Man, With These Heartwarming Photos of His Wife and Kids "Having a family will change your life in the best ways," Charlie said. Published Sept. 11 2025, 11:43 a.m. ET

Let's take a look back at some of Charlie Kirk's best family photos.

Source: Instagram

Charlie Kirk was married to his wife, former Miss Arizona USA Erika Frantzve, whom he met in 2019. The couple tied the knot in 2021, and welcomed their first child, a daughter, just one year later.

Charlie Kirk was a dedicated husband and father before his untimely death on September 10, 2025.

Source: Instagram

Charlie welcomed his second child, a son, in May 2024. "Glory be to God for the birth of our Son! Erika did so amazing, I am so proud of her! 'Children are a gift from the Lord' Psalm 127:3," he captioned the birth announcement on Instagram.

Charlie celebrated his daughter's third birthday just a few weeks before his death.

Source: Instagram

"Happy birthday to our incredible daughter. Teaching her to know God, alongside @mrserikakirk, is the greatest privilege. Having a family will change your life in the best ways, so get married and have kids. You won’t regret it," he wrote.

Charlie was extremely protected of his kids, and did not reveal their names or faces on social media.

While Charlie was a prominent figure on social media, he kept his kids out of the spotlight, and for good reason. "We have a girl and a boy, and it’s no one's business what their names are or their faces," he explained in June 2025.

Charlie and his wife Erika made sure to instill their Christian values in their children.

Source: Instagram

"Train up a child in the way they should go, and when they are old they will not depart from it. The only person who loves you more than us sweet GG is Jesus," Erika captioned this sweet photo of herself, Charlie, and their daughter in church in January 2025.

Charlie Kirk was the ultimate family man.

Source: Instagram

Charlie couldn't help but leave a comment under his wife's Instagram when she shared this sweet photo from a family beach day. "Grateful for you and our family," he wrote.

Charlie and his wife Erika loved celebrating their kids on their birthdays.

Source: Instagram

It's heartwrenching to know that Charlie will no longer be able to celebrate a birthday with his kids. "A one day late happy birthday to our first born — our daughter. You made us better believers, leaders, patriots, and most importantly, you made us parents," Erika captioned this photo in August 2024. "We love you, God loves you, and we promise to continue fighting for this beautiful country you and your generation will one day inherit."

Charlie and his wife Erika also had the sweetest anniversary posts.

Source: Instagram

"Five years ago today, we sat inside Bills Burgers in NYC deep in conversation and banter over theology, philosophy, and politics, and at the end, you paused, looked at me, and said, 'I'm going to date you,'" Erika wrote in 2023. "Dating with the intention to marry is way different than dating to 'see where it goes.' Let God write your love story."

Charlie Kirk believed Trump would uphold Christian family values in the United States.

Source: Instagram

Charlie and his wife campaigned for Donald Trump in 2024, and he called the election against Kamala Harris “a spiritual battle.” "This is a Christian state. I’d like to see it stay that way," he said on the campaign trail.

Our thoughts are with Charlie Kirk's family and friends during this difficult times.

Source: Instagram