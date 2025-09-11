What Was Charlie Kirk Talking About When He Was Shot? His Last Words Revealed He barely took a breath after his reply before he was struck in the neck with a bullet. By Amy Coleman Published Sept. 11 2025, 11:06 a.m. ET Source: Instagram

Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk built a reputation for debating hard questions without flinching. Whether on college campuses or at rallies, he leaned on Christian values and espoused conservative talking points.

His speaking tours, often under Turning Point USA’s banner, became known for interactive “Prove Me Wrong” sessions where he welcomed critics to the microphone. It was at one of these Q&A events, under a tent at Utah Valley University, that he was shot and killed. That moment left many asking: What was Charlie Kirk talking about when he was shot?

What was Charlie Kirk talking about when he was shot?

Charlie was responding to a question about gun violence and mass shootings when the attack happened. As reported by the The Guardian, videos circulating on social media show an attender asking Charlie: “Do you know how many transgender Americans have been mass shooters over the last 10 years?”

In response, Charlie says, “Too many." The same person asks a follow-up: “Do you know how many mass shooters there have been in America over the last 10 years?” Charlie says: “Counting or not counting gang violence?” He barely took a breath after his reply before he was struck in the neck with a bullet.

The setting was typical of his style. Charlie didn’t shy away from heated topics. Those who followed his career know he aimed to challenge young audiences and reinforce right-wing values.

Charlie Kirk spoke often about his faith.

Charlie spoke openly about the role faith played in his life. The Daily Citizen by Focus on the Family reported him saying, "The most important thing in my life is the Gospel of Jesus Christ and trying to get people back into talking about their faith openly and candidly."

He also reminded young people to look for a higher purpose: “You have to try to point them [young people] towards ultimate purposes and towards getting back to the church, getting back to faith, getting married, having children. … I’m trying to paint a picture of virtue of lifting people up, not just staying angry.”

Jesus defeated death so you can live. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 6, 2025

In one of his posts on X, a week before he was killed, Charlie wrote, “Jesus defeated death so you can live.” There is no place for political violence or murder. What happened to Charlie is disturbing, and it should shake every American.