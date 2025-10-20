Distractify
Home > Human Interest

Candace Owens Says She Plans to "Violate" Gag Order in the Charlie Kirk Case

The Turning Point USA founder was murdered on Sept. 10, 2025.

By

Published Oct. 20 2025, 12:37 p.m. ET

Candace Owens to Violate Gag Order In Charlie Kirk Case
Source: Mega

Right-wing commentator Candace Owens says she plans to "violate" the gag order in the Charlie Kirk case. The 31-year-old Turning Point USA founder was gunned down on Sept. 10, 2025, in Orem, Utah. The conservative activist was speaking about gun violence at Utah Valley University during his Prove Me Wrong tour when he was murdered in front of the crowd.

Article continues below advertisement

Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old former Utah Valley University student, was arrested for the murder, and 4th District Court Judge Tony Graf issued a gag order for the case forbidding people associated with the case from communicating with the news media, per Fox13 Now News.

Candace has said she thinks Robinson was framed and claimed that Charlie told several people he was afraid he'd be killed just before his death. She also claimed he visited her in her dreams and said he'd been "betrayed."

Candace Owens says she pans to violate the gag order issued by a judge in the Charlie Kirk case.
Source: YouTube / @RealCandaceO
Article continues below advertisement

Candace Owens says she will violate the gag order in the Charlie Kirk case.

On Oct. 19, 2025, Candace posted a message on X claiming that she will "violate" the judge's gag order pertaining to the Charlie Kirk case on "the world's behalf."

"Don’t worry about the gag order in the Charlie Kirk case," she wrote. "I plan to violate it on the world’s behalf. The things I’ve discovered this past week are enough to burn the house down. Yes, Charlie was betrayed. By everyone."

Candace claimed on her podcast in early October that 24 hours before he was murdered, Charlie messaged several people saying he thought he was going to be killed. According to Times Now News, she also claimed that Robinson was framed and had been seen eating ice cream at a Dairy Queen 17 minutes away from the Utah State University after the murder, looking calm, at 6:38 p.m..

Article continues below advertisement

“According to my timeline, it was allegedly taken at 6:38 p.m.," she said. “He looks calm, content even. You don’t seem shaken after what they claim just happened. Something isn’t right here. You can’t have someone shoot a man on a public campus and then casually sit down for a Blizzard at Dairy Queen unless something is being staged."

Article continues below advertisement

The outlet noted that the authenticity of the picture Candace showed her viewers of Robinson at the Dairy Queen has not been verified by law enforcement, and prosecutors in the case claim that Robinson's DNA was recovered from the trigger of the rifle used to kill the conservative activist.

Robinson also reportedly confessed in a handwritten note found in his apartment that read, "I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I’m going to take it."

Article continues below advertisement

The conservative podcast host shared text messages by the late activist that revealed Charlie wanted to exit from the pro-Israel cause, per The Hill. The Daily Wire's former host also claimed that three sources told her that Charlie told them he feared he would be murdered, and that two of them had written documentation of that alleged fact.

"He told his people, 'I think they are going to kill me,'" she said.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Wild Charlie Kirk Google Trends Conspiracy Theory Raises Major Red Flags

Candace Owens Values a Traditional Family — So Who Are Her Parents, Husband, and Kids?

Erika Kirk Claims Charlie Kirk Was Not Wearing a Bulletproof Vest, but the Internet Disagrees

Latest Human Interest News and Updates

    About Distractify

    About UsPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCASitemap

    Connect with Distractify

    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to InstagramContact us by Email

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2025 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.