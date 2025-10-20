Candace Owens Says She Plans to "Violate" Gag Order in the Charlie Kirk Case The Turning Point USA founder was murdered on Sept. 10, 2025. By Niko Mann Published Oct. 20 2025, 12:37 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Right-wing commentator Candace Owens says she plans to "violate" the gag order in the Charlie Kirk case. The 31-year-old Turning Point USA founder was gunned down on Sept. 10, 2025, in Orem, Utah. The conservative activist was speaking about gun violence at Utah Valley University during his Prove Me Wrong tour when he was murdered in front of the crowd.

Article continues below advertisement

Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old former Utah Valley University student, was arrested for the murder, and 4th District Court Judge Tony Graf issued a gag order for the case forbidding people associated with the case from communicating with the news media, per Fox13 Now News. Candace has said she thinks Robinson was framed and claimed that Charlie told several people he was afraid he'd be killed just before his death. She also claimed he visited her in her dreams and said he'd been "betrayed."

Source: YouTube / @RealCandaceO

Article continues below advertisement

Candace Owens says she will violate the gag order in the Charlie Kirk case.

On Oct. 19, 2025, Candace posted a message on X claiming that she will "violate" the judge's gag order pertaining to the Charlie Kirk case on "the world's behalf." "Don’t worry about the gag order in the Charlie Kirk case," she wrote. "I plan to violate it on the world’s behalf. The things I’ve discovered this past week are enough to burn the house down. Yes, Charlie was betrayed. By everyone."

Candace claimed on her podcast in early October that 24 hours before he was murdered, Charlie messaged several people saying he thought he was going to be killed. According to Times Now News, she also claimed that Robinson was framed and had been seen eating ice cream at a Dairy Queen 17 minutes away from the Utah State University after the murder, looking calm, at 6:38 p.m..

Article continues below advertisement

“According to my timeline, it was allegedly taken at 6:38 p.m.," she said. “He looks calm, content even. You don’t seem shaken after what they claim just happened. Something isn’t right here. You can’t have someone shoot a man on a public campus and then casually sit down for a Blizzard at Dairy Queen unless something is being staged."

Don’t worry about the gag order in the Charlie Kirk case.



I plan to violate it on the world’s behalf.



The things I’ve discovered this past week are enough to burn the house down.



Yes, Charlie was betrayed. By everyone. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 20, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

The outlet noted that the authenticity of the picture Candace showed her viewers of Robinson at the Dairy Queen has not been verified by law enforcement, and prosecutors in the case claim that Robinson's DNA was recovered from the trigger of the rifle used to kill the conservative activist.

Robinson also reportedly confessed in a handwritten note found in his apartment that read, "I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I’m going to take it."

Article continues below advertisement

Candace Owens just dropped another bombshell, revealing that 24 hours before Charlie Kirk was murdered, he messaged several people saying he “thought he was going to be killed.”



She says these messages are documented, including one sent to a Turning Point USA donor.



According… pic.twitter.com/kisq83e7an — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) October 7, 2025