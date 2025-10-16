Wild Charlie Kirk Google Trends Conspiracy Theory Raises Major Red Flags A series of alleged Google searches has people thinking there was more to Kirk's murder than meets the eye. By Ivy Griffith Published Oct. 16 2025, 2:33 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @5149jamesli

After the murder of right-wing podcaster Charlie Kirk, there has been no shortage of conspiracy theories. From theories suggesting that his murder was ordered by President Donald Trump to suggestions that Kirk wasn't dead at all, and it was all a hoax, people have been quick to create wild theories to fill the void after yet another public tragedy.

Yet a new conspiracy theory is a different kind altogether. This one looks at Google searches made prior to Kirk's death and suggests that someone knew something about alleged killer Tyler Robinson before Kirk died. Confused? We'll break it down.

Charlie Kirk Google search conspiracy theory is stirring some questions.

The theory has something to do with historical Google searches, and it's a doozy. One TikToker explained the theory, pointing out that Kirk was killed on Sept. 10, 2025. Yet on Sept. 9, 2025, the TikToker claims Google data shows multiple searches in the Washington D.C. metro area for "Tyler James Robinson."

The general public, of course, didn't hear Robinson's name until Sept. 11 and 12, 2025. Google Trends also notes a search spike on that day, albeit a much, much larger one as the public began googling the alleged killer. And, the TikToker adds, the strange coincidences don't stop there.

Additionally, the TikToker notes that there was a small spike in searches from someone in the Washington D.C. metro area for the Losee Center, the building where Robinson allegedly stood to take aim at Kirk, on Sept. 8, 2025. That would be two days before Robinson would allegedly stand on a rooftop and murder Kirk.

People feel as though the wild theories are par for the course in 2025.

The TikToker also pointed out that the unusual gun that Robinson allegedly used to shoot Kirk was essentially never searched prior to August 27, 2025, where the historical data shows a search spike. In — you guessed it — Washington, D.C. However, the TikToker adds that the historical data that he showed graphs of in the video no longer appears on Google Trends. We checked, and it does not appear to be evident in the search history.

So, does this mean that it's all a hoax? It's hard to say. To say the least, TikTokkers are intrigued by the alleged coincidences. One user pointed out that the current administration makes everyone feel like a conspiracy theorist and that you can't trust anything in 2025.

Another pointed out that the graphs used in the video appeared to be faked, based on what they know about the colors, font, and imagery Google Trends uses. But another user refuted their claim, writing, "Only the red frame was added imo. My expertise is 13 years of Google search marketing."