Erika Kirk Claims Charlie Kirk Was Not Wearing a Bulletproof Vest, but the Internet Disagrees A friend also suggested the use of bulletproof glass during Charlie's public appearances. By Diego Peralta Published Sept. 23 2025, 11:50 a.m. ET Source: X

In the middle of an uncertain political climate, people look out for their own safety above everything else. One of the biggest political debates affecting the United States is the matter of gun control.

That is a lesson Charlie Kirk learned the hard way. The conservative activist was killed during the first stop of his "The American Comeback Tour" project. Charlie left behind his wife, Erika Kirk, who delivered a speech during his memorial service. Was Charlie wearing a bulletproof vest when he died? Here's what we know about the security measures taken by the podcaster on his final day.

Was Charlie Kirk wearing a bulletproof vest?

According to The New York Times, Erika revealed that Charlie wasn't wearing a bulletproof vest when he was attacked at the campus of Utah Valley University. The widow disclosed the information during an interview after Charlie's memorial service. During the same interview, Erika revealed that a friend suggested the use of bulletproof glass during Charlie's public appearances, with the podcaster refusing to take additional security measures for the tour.

Twitch streamer Hasan Piker spoke out about Charlie Kirk not wearing a bulletproof vest shortly after his death, saying on a live stream, "A bulletproof vest would not have saved Charlie Kirk. Security did not save Charlie Kirk. The only thing that could have potentially saved Charlie Kirk from getting shot in the neck was if our administrations ... actually had reasonable gun control as a policy provision in the immediate aftermath of a hundred other school shootings that took place."

Despite his death, Charlie's supporters defended his decision to not wear a bulletproof vest. "Charlie didn’t wear bulletproof vests because of his hope to show the world that he wasn’t scared to speak his values," one person wrote.

Many believe Charlie Kirk was wearing a bulletproof vest despite his wife's claims.

Despite the assertion that Charlie was not wearing a bulletproof vest by Erika, who is now the new CEO of Turning Point USA, many believe Charlie did have some armor on at the time of his death. "Something whizzes by Charlie Kirk a split second before impact. The bullet also appears to have, indeed, ricocheted off of his vest and through his neck," one person claimed on X before another added, "Yes, Charlie Kirk WAS wearing a bulletproof vest... The bullet ricocheted off of the steel plate, causing spalling and hit his carotid artery."

It’s very clear that Charlie Kirk was shot in the chest and bullet ricochets of steel plates he was wearing for protection and up into his neck.



What idiot doing security for him recommended he wear fucking AR500 plates instead of ceramics? pic.twitter.com/vved7GFc3V — The Federal Farmer 🇺🇸 (@federalfarmers) September 10, 2025

Following his death, his friend, fellow conservative commentator Megyn Kelly, asserted that he was wearing a bulletproof vest, saying, "Charlie appeared to be wearing a bulletproof vest and that the bullet hit him first in the chest and it ricocheted into his neck."