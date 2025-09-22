Information About Where Charlie Kirk Will be Buried Has Not Yet Been Made Public Charlie Kirk's funeral took place in his adopted home of Arizona. By Joseph Allen Published Sept. 22 2025, 2:17 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

The mourning around Charlie Kirk included an elaborate, extended memorial for the Conservative influencer on Sept. 21, 2025. Following his public funeral, though, many are wondering where he might eventually be buried.

Charlie, who was known before his death for being a right-wing firebrand, grew up in Chicago before eventually moving to Arizona and making the state his adopted home. Here's what we know so far about where he'll be buried.

Where is Charlie Kirk buried?

There is not yet any publicly available information about where Charlie Kirk will be buried. His memorial took place in Glendale, Ariz., his adopted home state, and it seems likely that he will eventually be buried in the state as well. While information about his burial has not yet been made public, it seems likely that it will be soon, especially given the many people who might want to pay their respects to Kirk in person.

We know that spontaneous memorials have already popped up in other places, but Kirk's permanent burial site could be visited for years to come by people who knew him personally as well as those who are grateful for his influence on politics more broadly. Until that information is made public, though, anyone who wants to pay tribute to Kirk will have to find a different way of doing so.

Charlie Kirk was originally from Chicago.

Although he had adopted Arizona, Kirk grew up in Chicago and started Turning Point USA from his parents' garage in 2012. He moved to the Phoenix area in 2018, and lived there with his wife and children, according to The Arizona Republic. Of course, Kirk was best known for traveling the entire country and touring college campuses, where he would often get into debates with students and espouse his right-wing ideas.

In the days since his death, Kirk has become a central figure in the Conservative movement, and his funeral was attended by a number of high-profile guests, including President Trump. "He's a martyr now for American freedom," Trump said during remarks about Kirk that also included some comments about tariffs and autism. Trump also said that, unlike Kirk, he hates his enemies and wants to destroy them, per the BBC.

In the days since Kirk's death, the Trump administration and the Conservative movement more generally have used it as an excuse to crack down on speech that is even tangentially critical of Kirk or the right-wing response to his death. The most notable example of this was Jimmy Kimmel, whose late-night show was pulled from the air after he made comments about the response to Kirk's death.

Rest in peace Charles James Kirk, 31. Born in Arlington Heights, Illinois, killed in Orem, Utah.



Charlie was a patriot, champion of conservatism, and red-blooded American martyr. He was a voice for young Republicans across the United States and a proponent of Christian faith… pic.twitter.com/bvjCO0rjZ1 — New York Young Republican Club 🇺🇸🗽 (@NYYRC) September 10, 2025